I am not a foreign policy expert nor do I want to be. What I am is a person who reads multiple sources of news so I can draw my own conclusions regarding issues here and around the world.
Everyone has an opinion about the war in Ukraine today. It is my own view that Vladimir Putin should have kept his armed forces home rather than invade Ukraine. I’m against this war. I am against the killing and the destruction that is ongoing. As an American, I am for keeping our soldiers at home. All of us should have learned long ago that war accomplishes little in the long term.
What did the United States of America really accomplish in Vietnam? It took only a short time after our withdrawal that South Vietnam fell to the North. Did we accomplish anything in Kuwait? Maybe so. We liberated the country and sent Saddam Hussein’s forces back into Iraq with their tails between their legs. We go back to Iraq later and accomplished nothing after years of war.
The same occurred in Afghanistan, except this time our withdrawal was more of a “let’s get the heck out of here and leave everything, including Americans and our allies.” Yes, we left with our tail between our legs. That was certainly the optics we presented to the world. So, if any country should know that war doesn’t work, it should be the “Shining City on the Hill,” that former President Ronald Reagan always referred to as the United States of America.
If you listen to the newsmakers, Putin thought he would conquer Ukraine in a matter of days. Did he miscalculate or are the newsmakers the ones who are miscalculating Putin’s resolve? That’s a question I ask because I am of the belief Putin would not have gone into Ukraine without preparing his country for a long-term commitment. After all, Russia knows what a long-term conflict looks like because the country was mired in Afghanistan for nine years. It, too, was a useless war with Russia leaving and its self-imposed government lasting a little more than three years after withdrawal.
When President Barack Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden were our leaders, Putin invaded and took over the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine without much of a whisper from the United States. According to TheBulletin.org, John Kerry, then U.S. Secretary of State, went to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, with a $1 billion American loan guarantee along with offers of technical financial help. He accused Russia of achieving its policy goals “at the end of a barrel of a gun” in Crimea. Long story short, Crimea became part of Russia. There were some cries of “international law violation,” but little was done outside some sanctions that didn’t create any change in direction by Putin.
It seems that our answer for Ukraine today is not much different. We are instituting sanctions — although the Biden administration claims them to be the toughest sanctions ever — and providing aid to Ukraine by sending billions of dollars-worth of weapons there. The U.S., of course, believes the sanctions will work. But is that just a whisper from the Biden administration?
Biden, after weeks of refusal, finally indicated he would stop buying oil from Russia, which in effect is helps finance his war. That action didn’t occur until Congress began to talk about a bipartisan bill in Congress that would stop us from buying Russian oil. As the fighting continues, with immense property damage and deaths of innocent civilians, will we sit back and wait for the sanctions to kick in? Will we leave Ukraine to their own devices?
I don’t have a clue what is going on in the background, but I would hope that we have a better answer to this situation than to sit back and wait. I am hopeful that our country is doing its best to become an arbiter between the Ukraine and Russia. Based on my readings it seems obvious Putin doesn’t want Ukraine in NATO, which would possibly lead to missiles located on the Russian-Ukraine border.
Niall Ferguson, senior fellow at the Hoover Institute, said in an CNBC.com interview that waiting on the sanctions to work is a “risky strategy.” He doesn’t believe the sanctions will work rapidly enough before Russia wins a war over Ukraine.
Would a promise that Ukraine not join NATO and remain a neutral country satisfy both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy? Ferguson believes a deal can be made between the two countries with those two key points in play. I think it is worth the effort.
Let’s us all hope that someone in a leadership position will be able to bring about an end to the war in Ukraine without further bloodshed and destruction. Who will that intermediary be?
Mitchell Oakely is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.