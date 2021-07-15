I really hope everyone took the message from last week to heart. I tell you the truth; that is just the beginning.
Let me start by telling you a true story. Last Friday I was cutting my grass. I have a very old push mower. If I cut with it a long time, it will cut off and won’t start. Once that happens, I can try to crank it until my arm falls off but it will not crank. It must cool off for about an hour.
The problem with that was, it was supposed to rain in about an hour. So I pulled and pulled and pulled but the mower would not crank.
Then the gift of faith manifested on me. I laid my hand on the lawn mower and said; “In the name of Jesus, lawn mower start.” With only one pull, the lawn mower started. Of course, I began to praise the lord while I was finishing the grass.
The Bible declares: “And the Lord said, if ye had faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye might say unto this sycamine tree, be thou plucked up by the root, and be thou planted in the sea; and it should obey you.” Luke 17:6
I remember years ago, when my mother was living in a mobile home subdivision. On some occasions I would visit her. While there I would walk around the subdivision to get exercise.
On one particular day, I was walking by a home and a vicious Rottweiler ran toward me. I did not shout at it or try to stop it. My arm just automatically raised toward Heaven without me realizing it. The dog stopped right in his tracks, did not bark anymore, just simply turned and walked away.
I believe the power of God came from my hand to stop the dog. It also happened on another occasion, with another dog. There are many more stories that I could tell you about the power of God manifesting in my life but they are too much for you to bear.
God wants us to walk in his best grace. It is time for the children of God to stop settling for less.
Serving God is more than just going to church having a good time, singing in the choir and preaching. Our job is to win souls for Christ no matter what. In order to do that, we must walk in the power of God.
Whether you sit in the pews or in the pulpit, God wants to endow you with power. It will be almost impossible for us to make it without the power of God in these last days. If you want to work on yourself that you may receive the power of God, contact me by email and I will tell you how. God bless!