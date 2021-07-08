God bless each, and every one of you. I am so excited to talk to you this week.

I will be discussing something a lot of born-again Christians will never experience in their lifetime. I am talking about the power of God.

I have touched this subject before, but this time I plan to go a little deeper. What if you could command a tornado to stop and it obeyed you? What if you were at a funeral and the Lord told you to command that person to live? What if you could sing and the manifested glory of God came into the church?

This may sound like a fairy tale, but it is exactly what we are supposed to be doing. Jesus taught the 12 apostles. They taught the world. Until we walk in the power of God, we don’t really know him.

Jesus said: “Go ye into the world and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned. And these signs shall follow them that believe; in my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; they shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.” Mark 16:15 -18.

In order for us to do these things, we must walk in the power of God. To do that we must allow the lord to crucify our flesh. It will be very painful, because the lord requires us to give up a lot of things. He will put us on the potter’s wheel and mold us into what he wants us to be.

Although painful, it is well worth it to experience the lord like most people never will. Get ready to experience the power of God.

“That they all may be one; as thou, Father art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me. And the glory which thou gavest me, I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one: I in them, and thou in me, that they may be made perfect in one; and that the world may know that thou hast sent me, and hast loved them, as thou hast loved me.” John 17:21-23

God bless!

Apostle J.M. Biggs can be reached at jesus9161@yahoo.com or call 252-253-8661.