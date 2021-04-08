Christ is risen. He is risen indeed.
Many years before the resurrection of Jesus, the prophet Isaiah articulated the most hopeful promise that death would be destroyed and that joy would abound.
“On this mountain the Lord Almighty will prepare a feast of rich food for all peoples, a banquet of aged wine — the best meats and the finest of wines. On this mountain he will destroy the shroud that enfolds all peoples, the sheet that covers all nations; he will swallow up death forever. The Sovereign Lord will wipe away the tears from all faces; he will remove his people’s disgrace from all the earth. The Lord has spoken. In that day they will say, ‘Surely this is our God; we trusted him, and he saved us. This is the Lord, we trusted in him; let us rejoice and be glad in his salvation.’” (Isaiah 25:6-9)
Quoting part of this passage from Isaiah, the apostle Paul wrote to the church at Corinth of Christ’s victory over death. “When the perishable has been clothed with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality, then the saying that is written will come true: ‘Death has been swallowed up in victory.’ ‘Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?’ The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.” (1 Corinthians 15:54-58)
Unlike the Jewish people of the Old Testament and Christ’s first followers, we have the luxury of looking at the resurrection through the lens of Jesus saying, “it is finished” and the giving of the Holy Spirit. (John 19:30) Today, may we celebrate the ultimate sacrifice that procured salvation for us and for all who will call on the name of the lord.
“For Christ did not enter a sanctuary made with human hands that was only a copy of the true one; he entered heaven itself, now to appear for us in God’s presence. Nor did he enter heaven to offer himself again and again, the way the high priest enters the Most Holy Place every year with blood that is not his own. Otherwise, Christ would have had to suffer many times since the creation of the world. But he has appeared once for all at the culmination of the ages to do away with sin by the sacrifice of himself. Just as people are destined to die once, and after that to face judgment, so Christ was sacrificed once to take away the sins of many; and he will appear a second time, not to bear sin, but to bring salvation to those who are waiting for him.” (Hebrews 9:24-28)