My heart truly goes out for the people of the world. So many are dying, so many are getting sick. Some people are even becoming crippled.
This world and our country are in a mess. With the church falling away and going after other gods, where is our hope?
Jesus is, and always will be, our hope. The problem is the majority of the church wants to serve the Lord the way they want to. Also, people are trying to interpret and preach the Bible without the holy spirit.
The Bible declares: “How be it when he, the Spirit of truth is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he (Holy Spirit) shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come. He shall glorify me: for he shall receive of mine, and shall shew it unto you.” John 16:13 through 14.
Without the holy spirit, people interpret the word the way they want and preach what they feel, thus turning the church into the hands of the devil.
A powerless and non-God-fearing church is not what Jesus wanted. Has he died in vain? There have got to be some saints out there somewhere who want to please the lord no matter what. That means being tired of seeker-friendly churches.
We have been called to make disciples of all men and change the world. The Bible declares: “For through him we both have access by one Spirit unto the Father. Now therefore ye are no more strangers and foreigners, but fellow citizens with the saints, and of the household of God; and are built upon the foundations of the apostles and the prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief cornerstone; in whom all the building fitly framed together growth unto an holy temple in the Lord: In whom ye also are builted together for an habitation of God through the Spirit.” Ephesians 2:18-22.
If you are ready to change the world, email me and let me know that you are with me. God bless!