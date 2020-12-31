I don’t know when this column will be published or when it will be delivered to you, our readers. I am planning for it to be in your mailboxes on Thursday, the last day of 2020, so that all of us together can rejoice in seeing a challenging year depart from us.
2020! Enough said. Some folks believe the year has followed the perfect vision of our eyes by being an eyeopener. In fact, I agree. None of us pre-March ever thought we’d see governors across the country, and especially in North Carolina, shut us down to the point that many small businesses may never open their doors again.
We have heard the words “science” and “data” for so long that we want Mr. Webster to dethrone them from the dictionary. “Get them out,” I say in my Coach Johnny Davis voice. Right Johnny? It’s been that kind of frustrating year that I can compare to a basketball or football player not doing his job on the field of play so the coach wants him out of the game.
I want “science” and “data” out of the game because all of what I have seen and heard sometimes doesn’t make a lot of sense.
So you see, I am hopeful this year — 2020 — goes out with a loud bang that can be heard in from the Governor’s mansion in Raleigh to the halls of Congress in Washington, D.C. I am tired of it. But I promise to keep washing my hands, using sanitizer and keeping some distance when I am around others. I do not promise to keep wearing a mask because my governor has said I am exempt for health reasons, while at the same time he keeps telling businesses to not let me in without a mask. Makes lots of sense, doesn’t it?
I am ready to see the proverbial ball drop, but I won’t see it on television because I am on a hiatus from the ills of television. I’d much rather read than have stuff read to me. Maybe I’ll be reading a book at midnight when, even in my rural settlement, I will hear some neighbors set off the fireworks. I’ll check my Fitbit for the 12:00:01 time so I will know when the party begins. Ahhhhh, what a sight it will be and I will be sitting in the comfort of my home trying to see from which direction the fireworks come. Yes, I’ll be following the governor’s orders.
I don’t have a clue what 2021 will bring for us. I could bore you with some resolutions and some predictions. But in reality I have been so lost in 2020 that all of that seems far from me right about now. Instead, I will just assume that as the virus continues to spread — despite the fact more folks in our state wear masks now than last March — my governor will tighten down his restrictions. We’ll see.
The vaccine, obviously, will be a big story in the New Year. It is my understanding that some of those vaccines are now going to the elderly who are in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. That’s great news and I would assume that sometime in coming year all of us old folks will have an opportunity to take the vaccine. Of course, I hear of plenty of people who say they aren’t going to take it. Quite frankly, I think all the politicians should take it first, publicly, like we had to take polio vaccine shots in schools in the 1950s.
What I am hopeful for is a more cooperative public in the year 2021. It is time for us to throw our party wrappers (Democrat and Republican) in the trash and begin to collectively put what is best of America on the table. We will see how that goes. The divisiveness of the past four years may very well flip sides for another four years of daily negatives.
If lockdowns or other measures of trying to corral a free people are put into effect in 2021, then I believe we are in for another long year. There’s an old saying that you can drive a cow to the water trough but you can’t make him drink. For freedom-loving Americans, I say that you can reason with us and suggest things for us to do in order to improve our lives, but you can’t force us into total isolation through mandates, especially when those mandates either fail to make sense or don’t apply to everyone equally.
No matter what happens, let us, as community members and individuals, be kind to one another each and every day.
Good-riddance 2020!