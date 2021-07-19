There are certain things in life that all of us have to come to terms with. For example, I knew when it was time for me to hang up my cleats during my softball playing days. I knew when to retire from the newspaper business.
I was age 35 when I hung the cleats up. The young generation had caught up with us old-timers. I was actually offered an opportunity to come out of retirement several years later, but after one practice I figured things out. The pitching rubber seemed as if it was 10 feet further back, although it hadn’t changed. The balls whizzed by me like jet planes. I could still hit the ball but it took me a little longer to run to first base, and for me that was an eternity. Foot speed was never my forte. I politely declined the invitation and moved on past softball except to parlay a little of what knowledge I had to a younger generation as a coach. I even avoided an invitation to play with the “seniors” at Alice Keene District Park, primarily because I didn’t want to look foolish or hurt myself.
My retirement from the news business came to mind after taking a company-instructed course, and among the things taught were that many of the standards by which we managed a newspaper and that were set for employees would need to be abandoned in order to hire in a new generation of prospects. I knew then it was time to close another chapter in my life and I began to prepare for that day. I mean, heck, who wants to hire and manage employees who set their own standards instead of following the standards set forth by management? As much as I cared for the newspaper business I wasn’t about to compromise my beliefs for a system that was totally unknown to me.
So, it is with driving the super highways of North Carolina. I’ve driven them for years. Has my time come to hang up the long, grueling trips — the four- to six-hour marathons — that last the better part of a day? Interestingly, there are folks my age who still love to drive and can handle the pace.
Me? I’m sitting back questioning my driving stamina and longevity. I suppose it comes from two recent trips west.
The first trip was expressly for the purpose of picking up one of my grandsons so he could spend a couple of weeks in the east sharing time with his two grandfathers. It was a relatively easy four-and-a-half-hour trip on a Thursday. I did encounter some construction that required I leave my normal route and seek a quicker alternative. It worked out great. On the way back the next day, the same construction area was not a problem to navigate and the drive went smoothly. Admittedly, I am tired after the one-way trips, primarily because it is hard to relax behind the wheel driving at 60 and 70 miles per hour or more while other drivers are whipping by at much higher speeds, weaving in and out of traffic and putting others in difficult predicaments.
This past weekend might have put the icing on the cake. My wife and I made the trip west to take our grandson back home. We also agreed to house sit while my daughter and son-in-law were involved in other activities. The drive west on a Friday morning was horrid. The traffic was probably the heaviest I’d seen it since I began driving west many years ago. With the construction along the way it became a very slow and boring crawl.
We normally stop in mid-trip for lunch. We stopped this time, but the place at which we usually eat was crowded with a line waiting outside. We chose to travel on and finally found a not-so-busy fast food joint to tide us over until dinner. When I arrived at our destination, I hurriedly flopped down into an easy chair for a long nap. Yes, about two hours!
The drive back on Sunday was not much better. The construction wait time was less but the traffic was just a little less heavy that on Friday. It seemed that at every construction site, the traffic became heavier, the pavement more uneven and the traffic lanes tighter. Couple that with speed and it seemed I was on a log ride in an amusement park rocking from side to side down a huge decline, absent only the wetness of the water at its grand conclusion. True story. I asked, “Jesus Take The Wheel.” I repeated it several times. I also thanked God for making our travels safe.
Am I getting too old for these super highway speeds? Will I hang up those trips?
Probably not, if one of our grandchildren calls and wants to spend some time in the flatlands!