I have some great grandchildren. Well, most grandparents feel that way, don’t they? Quite frankly, I am endowed with some that love me unconditionally. But, I have one grandchild — well actually he is my step-grandchild but my grandchild just the same — who enjoys laughing at me every chance he gets.
Noah is in his teens. He is always grinning and snickering under his breath at me. One day, I asked him, “Noah, will you miss me when I’m gone?” He replied, “Yes.” I asked, “What will you miss?” He quickly said, “Laughing at the things you do.”
So, you see folks I will probably be remembered more for the foolish things I do than all the stories and columns I have ever written. And that’s okay. I want my grandchildren to remember me even if others do not.
I do hope they remember the not-so-foolish things I do as well. However, please note: I try to be their friend and impart wisdom they will need down the road of life. I also like to have fun with them because without fun in life, there can be no smiles.
One of the things Noah enjoys is riding in my truck with me. I will turn the radio channel on Sean Hannity. I will look at Noah and ask, “How long do you think I can take Hannity’s repetitious monologues?” Noah will simply smile or snicker under his breath.
In about five minutes or less, I punch the button to 88.7. That’s GoMix Christian Radio, and l enjoy the gospel songs that aew played there. Hannity can’t hold a candle to gospel music and Christian commentary. As soon as my finger touches the button Noah will laugh or make some comment. One of his favorite questions to me is, “Why do you listen to Hannity if you don’t like him?” He asks that question a lot. Good question! I suppose I enjoy punching him out on my radio dial!
This past Christmas, Noah gave me a 6-inch LED light for a present. I asked, “What do I do with this,” Noah? His answer, “Put it on your lawnmower.” I guess I do need a light if I mow grass past dark. I did mow a few times this past year until dusk.
I like the light. As I visualized how to install it, I wondered how a single light would look on my Grasshopper lawnmower? I could see the one-eyed Cyclops now. Can you imagine a one-eyed lawn mower? One blazing light over top of the operator’s head (my head). Wouldn’t it look weird? I can see Noah laughing at me now!
The more I thought about it the more I thought about the adult shark that was caught in Maluku province in Indonesia back in October. The shark had three babies and one of them, an albino, had one huge eye. Yep, my lawnmower and me would look like a one-eyed shark. Noah would have fun with that.
Or, maybe it would resemble the one-eyed, one-horned, flyin’ purple people eater that a song was written about ages ago. But, my mower is brown, not purple! A flyin’ brown people eater?
As I thought about this one-eyed stuff I began to laugh about it. No wonder Noah laughs at me. My imagination goes to work at times.
I decided I wasn’t going to have a one-eyed lawnmower. Instead, I purchased a matching LED light. Over the weekend I temporarily mounted it to the top roll bar on my mower.
I rigged it up for a light on each side of the seat just above the operator’s head. I think it looks great. I used one-and-a-half-inch aluminum angle to mount the lights. I will need to paint the silver angle brown to match my mower.
Interestingly, I have to wire it up. I may wait to do so when Noah can watch and assist. I want him to be able to be involved with my silliness. Heck, we’ll probably talk about that purple people eater. Or, that the wiring harness is long enough is wire ten lights.
At least Noah won’t be laughing at a cyclops lawnmower!