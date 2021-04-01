I wonder what Jesus is doing amongst all the chaos and destruction and evil that’s going on in the world?
A whole lot of the time he’s crying knowing it’s the end of all things. It is not his desire for his people to perish but to have everlasting life.
Yet all over the world there is graphic evil everywhere. In one country, it is quite common for innocent people to be hacked to pieces with a machete. Someplace somebody’s being burned alive. There are mass shootings everywhere. The rape and trafficking of children. Terrorists are all over the world. Hate is all over the world. Senseless murders and man’s sinful ways.
The Bible declares: “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedience to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures, more than lovers of God.” 2 Timothy 3:1- 4.
Amongst all this evil, Jesus is still so merciful. We don’t even deserve it. The end of all things is very near. We’re going to have to choose this day whom we will serve. There are only two choices: Jesus or the devil. It is so easy to serve the devil. All you have to do is live in sin. To serve Jesus you must be born again and there is no greater love.
My fellow church brothers and sisters, it is time for us to put on our battle clothes. We must prepare ourselves for these last days and hate sin more than ever. The world really needs us.
Let’s work on ourselves and declare war! The Bible says: “I beseech you therefore brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world; but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God.” Romans 12:1-2.
Remember, you are never too old to do something for the lord, as long as you are in your right mind. If you can’t get around, get on your phone and tell of the goodness of Jesus. All excuses were nailed to the cross.
God bless!