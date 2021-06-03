Today, I want to talk to everyone about the things that Jesus did and commanded us to do. I am talking about the miraculous and the impossible.
Over the last 50 years, the church has gotten so far from doing the works of Jesus it is almost unheard of. Most churches are simply dead and don’t have a clue about the miraculous and mighty power of God.
One thing for certain — God is about to move by his spirit and if you are not prepared, you are going to get run over.
Just think of how many people would be alive today if the church was walking in the miraculous and power of God. Because of unbelief and fear, the church is walking around with a mask over its face.
Can you imagine Jesus walking around with a mask over his face? The saints are supposed to be walking in the manifested presence of God. Are you familiar with what the scripture says? “Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.” Luke 10:19.
Where is your faith? The Bible says it’s impossible to please God without it.
So, don’t you want to live what I’m teaching you today? All you have to do is give up sin and get a personal relationship with the Lord. Acknowledge the fact that your life is not yours. It belongs to the him. Then the presence of God will explode in your life.
The Bible declares: “He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water.” John 7:38
In the three-and-a-half years of Jesus’s ministry, he did thousands upon thousands of miracles, signs, wonders, and healings — most of which are not written in the Bible.
And there are also many other things which Jesus did which, if they should be written down, that even the world itself could not contain the words that should be written.
Lastly, the Bible says: “Verily, verily I say unto you, he that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my father. And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the father may be glorified in the son. If ye shall ask anything in my name, I will do it.” John 14:12-14.
I have been saying there are many more things that are going to happen in the near future. They will be a lot worse than COVID-19. But you can live like I live — in victory.
God bless!