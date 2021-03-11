Jesus is coming soon, and we are not ready. We, the church, have gotten so far from the lord, it is a shame.
I don’t know about you but I am determined to get in the place where I am supposed to be. You see, I believe in all or nothing. If Jesus said we could raise the dead, walk on water and do greater things than he, that’s what I want out of this life. I don’t want to miss out on any opportunity.
In order to get there, we have to crucify our flesh and walk in the spirit. We have to be mindful of the fact that the devil does not want any child of God getting too close to the Lord.
So we have to learn to trust God and learn how to fight. The apostle Paul said to fight the good fight of faith. I know things seems so hard and hopeless right now, but Jesus Christ is with us.
Some of us have fallen and can’t get up. Know that the lord is our strength. If God is for us he’s more than the whole world against us. Jesus is coming, the hope of glory.
What if you could get a relationship so close to God that he shows you things before they happen? Jesus has paid the price for everything. All we have to do is go after him with all our heart, then we can raise the dead, cast out devils, heal the sick, speak to hurricanes and tornadoes and command them to go.
Don’t you want it? I know I do. He’s already begun to work in my life mightily but I want more. Let’s go for it! God bless!