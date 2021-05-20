What does the Bible say about judging? Matthew 7:1-3 states: “Judge not lest ye be judged ... how you judge others, you will be judged likewise ... what measure of judgment you do to others will be measured unto you the same.”
We all know and meet people we either do not like or do not respect. This is understandable and alright. But we are not called to be their “judge.”
We all will be judged by a righteous God one day. Our actions and words will be played backed for us on Judgment Day like an old movie reel. God Jehovah will judge us and make us give an account of all things done.
Are you ready to watch your life choices played out scene by scene with God the father by your side? I have real enemies in this world that I want to see judged, but I must remember my own shortcomings. I must remember that I, too, have done wrong.
As for my enemies, I shall try to love them. God tells me in his word: “Do not take revenge my dear friends — but leave room for God’s wrath. For it is written: Vengeance is mine says the Lord — I will repay ...” Romans 12:19.
We should try to go about our days being humble and kind — often quiet as well. God sees all things. He can clearly see what the guilty hope remains secret.
We must walk with God as our individual guides and let God deal with those who hurt us and plan our downfalls.
Do not judge — instead pray.