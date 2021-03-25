Has there ever been a point and time in your life, where you always wanted to do things to please God?
Now I know you read your Bible. You worship God and fast and pray every so often but I’m not talking about that.
I am talking about simple acts of kindness. Not when there is a hurricane, a flood or death. Everyone wants to do good under those circumstances. Simple and everyday acts of kindness are what moves God.
It is almost unheard of nowadays with the church. The enemy — Satan — wants us to be selfish and prideful, not thinking about anyone but ourselves. We have to be a lot more like Jesus.
Remember the old saying: What would Jesus do? We could show kindness to a homeless person sitting near a traffic light asking for money. Some may say they are not going to do anything but buy alcohol or drugs with that money. It is none of our concern what they may do with the money. It is the Lord’s concern.
Have you ever thought about praying a special prayer over the money before you gave it to them? I do things like that all the time. Pray, saying: “Lord will you touch this money so when it enters their hands they will think about their soul and salvation, in Jesus name.”
You may have a co-worker who is struggling really badly. Something as simple as saying: “Take this $10 and put some gas in your car” would really make God smile.
Lastly, what if you knew someone’s children didn’t have a lot of clothes to wear to school? Now Jesus really loves the little children. If you really want to make God smile, surprise that person with some brand-new clothes for their children.
That is what true salvation and the love of God is all about. Thinking about others before we think about ourselves is key. Then watch as we are blessed beyond measure.
The Bible declares: “And be ye kind one to another, tender hearted.” Ephesians 4:32. “Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye meet with all, it shall be measured to you again.” Luke 6:38.
Let’s make God smile! God bless!