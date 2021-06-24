No one has to tell me how hard it is to live like Jesus. The more you try, the more the devil will attack you.
No matter how much we go through, we must still try to live like him. He walked in love, obeyed the father’s commandments, had compassion on sinners, healed everyone and forgave everyone.
When people physically attacked him, he did not physically attack back. What would you do if someone walked up to you, and slapped you in the face?
I know what a sinner would do. But someone who is washed in the blood of Jesus has no business trying to knock somebody’s teeth out. Some would even pull out a gun and shoot their attacher.
Until we can tell the person that offends us, “I love you,” we will never be like Jesus.
Many of the saints just don’t understand. When we do things like that, the devil and his demons will attack us like never before. It’s simple; if we willfully sin, the devil can lay hold of us. If we are fighting the good fight of faith, he cannot touch us.
My friends, if we are willing to suffer like Jesus we will do all the great wonders like him. We will walk in the glory of God. So, stop complaining about suffering.
The Bible declares: “Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened unto you; but rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ’s sufferings; that when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy. If ye be reproached for the name of Christ, happy are ye; for the spirit of glory and of God resteth upon you.” 1st Peter4:12-14.
I try to live like Jesus every day. Is it painful? It can be very painful. If we want to please God, we must do it. Jesus said: “Love your enemies, do good to them which hate you, bless them that curse you and pray for them which despitefully use you. And unto him that smiteth thee on the one cheek offer also the other; and him that taketh away thy cloke forbid not to take thy coat also, give to every man that asketh of thee; and of him that taketh away thy goods asked them not again. And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise.” Luke 6:27-31.
That, my brothers and sisters, is how you start living like Jesus. God bless!