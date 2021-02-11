I am amazed at the lack of understanding of our English language. I don’t pretend to be a lawyer or a judge nor do I claim to be a justice of the highest court in the land. But those who believe that guns can and should be controlled in our society like automobiles are missing not only the appropriate use of our language but also what is actually in our Constitution.
Each time I see guns and automobiles compared like apples to apples I cringe.
Let me note at this point that none of us on Earth today can fairly interpret the Constitution. We are neither fully studied in law nor are we familiar with many of the writings of our forefathers. We also were not there to hear the debate held while the Constitution was written nor do we understand all the nuances it provides in everyday life.
Life today is also different in many respects, and that leaves open for the Constitution to be exploited by those who would have it applied much differently than it was meant at the time.
Notice I did not say that the Constitution can be exploited. In fact, I am saying it should never be exploited, but if those who hate guns have their way, the Constitution and their interpretation of the Second Amendment will, indeed, be exploited for political benefit.
We must remember that the Constitution was meant to limit government’s intervention into our lives. Its founders were designing a new government and they wanted to limit it, not make it into a burden upon the people. After all, they had enough of an intrusive government in England.
The founders provided a means to adapt the Constitution to different times. It allows amendments, either through Congress or through a constitutional convention by the states. In either case, the amendment must be ratified by three-fourths of the states. Repeal of an amendment is rare because it must be accomplished by another amendment.
I wonder why the amendment process, as provided in the Constitution, was put there? It isn’t easy to approve an amendment, and throughout history it has been clear that our founders didn’t want an easy process. Yet, there are those for political reasons who believe the Constitution can simply be impugned by law, executive order, interpretation of law or by outright ignoring the amendment.
Which brings me to the guy who was on an online thread arguing that if the government can take one’s driver’s license for driving while impaired, for example, then it can permit and control guns.
Here is the text of the Second Amendment:
“A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
I would suggest that anyone wanting to use the auto versus gun argument please show me where an automobile is protected by the U.S. Constitution. We’ve always known that driving a vehicle and being licensed to do so is a privilege, not a right. Most of us have been told that since we were 16 and our parents were trying to educate us how easy it would be to take those licenses away.
Today, the Second Amendment has been riddled with regulations and laws that try to keep people from owning guns, including the fact that we have to have a permit to buy and to carry one concealed.
That brings me back to my earlier comment regarding a limited government. Who believes that our founders wanted the government to intrude upon the people’s right to bear arms? In fact, the understanding of English comes into play when the amendment concludes with, “… shall not be infringed.” Do laws and regulations governing guns today violate the Second Amendment? I will let you look up the definition of “infringe.”
I am not advocating that gun regulations and laws suddenly be repealed. But, I do advocate that those intent on destroying the Second Amendment do so without butchering the English language and instead do it the right way.
Repeal the amendment, or any amendment if you don’t like it, but do not try to shortcut the process provided by our forefathers. It’s wrong and jeopardizes every other amendment and the Constitution itself.