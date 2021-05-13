Dear Barry:
You left a lot of heartbroken people here on Earth when you went to meet Jesus in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 5, 2021. I am sad, but joyful to know your pain and suffering is gone and you are now in your eternal home, with Jesus, our Father, and with all other Christians who have accepted Jesus Christ as their personal savior. I will see you one day.
I write this following the celebration of your homegoing on Saturday. The Grifton Free Will Baptist Church was full of those of us who wanted to celebrate you, Barry. The law enforcement community and other emergency providers in Pitt County were out in full force to pay respects for your service to those you were sworn to protect. So were members of your church home and many others whose life you touched in one way or another.
Your preacher and fellow law enforcement officer Kevin Woodard adroitly expressed the type of man you were. He captured the real Barry Stanley in word and spirit. It was almost as if you were there and maybe you were — right there looking down upon us.
Despite the tears I shed, I had to laugh when the Rev. Woolard talked about how you expected him, as the preacher, to play your favorite songs every Sunday. You never did mince words, a trait I liked even when it was counter to what I thought.
The Rev. Woodard read a letter I sent to your wife, Donette. I could hear you laughing about the time you secretly pepper sprayed Maury Carmon and me. Oh, I heard your whining when Smokey Pierce paid you back for me. There were other stories in the letter, too, but you heard them at your retirement party. I’m glad they were shared then so you could have a laugh to highlight your career. I’m appreciative of the time I had with you here on this Earth, more so than you knew.
Barry, you were brave, loyal, kind, courageous, opinionated, self-sacrificial and a great enforcer of the state’s laws. Your oath to serve and protect meant something to you. I saw you grow into a fine officer and an admirable police chief in Bethel and Ayden. I’m sad that your time was cut short by your medical challenges.
To a fault, you were a proponent of the underdog in life — the poor, and those unable to stand up for themselves. You never flinched from being their advocate. You had more compassion in your little finger than most have in their entire body.
As I looked around the church, it was obvious your legacy is with the people whose lives you touched along the way. They were there in love, to celebrate you as the man who had become a part of their lives. Maybe it was through police service, sage advice to youngsters, the jovial menace you liked to be at times or your ability to serve, but you touched people.
I did not know your brother, Doug, yet he was so recognizable. He had his hands stuffed in his pockets at your flag-draped casket — just like you — and he was swaying side to side — just like you. There’s little doubt how proud you made him and your father, Ronnie.
I read multiple comments on your Facebook page. Wow! The love for you that was expressed. One note particularly stood out when one commenter wrote, “Barry didn’t always tell me what I wanted to hear. But he didn’t hold back on telling me what I needed to hear. And I’m a better person for it!” What a great legacy of true friendship that you’ve left for others to achieve.
Barry, you were a great family man. During our lunch time chats you never hesitated to profess your love for your wife, Donette, and your son, Eli, to me. It was obvious there was a deep abiding love between the three of you. Your wife and son exhibited both strength and grace during your homegoing celebration. What a tender moment at the cemetery, when they placed a rose on top of your casket.
The Rev. Woolard pointed out that you were a man of integrity and an example of a good lawman. “Barry left a great example for all of us,” he said, “what a police officer and a friend ought to be.”
He shared your acceptance of Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior with us, and how it changed your life. It was simple and direct, just like you would have said it. “If Barry could say anything to you today, he would say what any real Christian would say from the other side,” Woolard said. “You should love your family. You should love your calling, whatever it is. It may not be law enforcement. You should love everything about life and be the very best and all you can be. But you’d better not live your life and die without knowing Jesus.”
Amen!
With that Barry, I will close this letter, knowing that you want to see us all in heaven with you.
Rest in peace, my friend!
Mitchell