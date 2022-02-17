Are you superstitious?
I have been in years past. Not so now, but it does cross my mind when important things are happening in life. Take for instance my grandsons, both of whom have been in wrestling tournaments on behalf of their high school.
I have been unable to see them wrestle this season. Both have been successful. Their team won the state dual (team) championship in the 2A classification in North Carolina, and both won all their matches during that run to the title. I had planned to travel with my son and his family to Greensboro last weekend to see the team prevail, but I woke up early Saturday morning not feeling well. I finally called my son and let him know I couldn’t go.
Just days prior to the tournament the thought crossed my mind that I might jinx them if I went since I’d not seen them wrestle all season. Yet that did not stop me from making plans to attend. Superstition does not bother me anymore because my hope is in Jesus Christ not in man or some omen that makes little sense.
Back in the days when I played softball, I was superstitious. If our softball team was on a winning streak, I never washed my shirt or socks. I suppose that sounds like the late Pete Maravich, who always wore his unwashed sagging socks. He was a magician with the basketball and a heck of a player, so if unwashed sagging socks were his ticket to success, heck, I could continue to wear an unwashed shirt and socks.
I have spent hours in the past trying to find a single four-leaf clover — just a single green four-leaf clover — that would give me all sorts of luck. I once kept one inside my wallet until it turned brown, dried out and crumbled to pieces. By the way, I’m not certain there was any luck inside my wallet then.
We all know that Friday the 13th — or just the number alone — is bad luck, right? I always thought it was a bad luck day, was told that by many. That is until I had a daughter born who liked to be different. Karen loved the number 13 and still does. She wore it on sports jerseys from a young age all the way through high school. Her daughter wears that number now. The number 13 has become etched in history in our family.
Or, what about a horseshoe? I used to throw horseshoes in my youth because it was an interesting game. I had a few “ringers” back then. More important, I tacked that old horseshoe over the top of my bedroom door just to bring me good luck. But did it?
We all know breaking a mirror is seven years bad luck, right? That’s why I have always handled a mirror with extreme care. I don’t recall ever breaking one, and for that I’m thankful because it is more dangerous than bad luck.
What about a black cat walking across in front of you? That’s bad luck so I was told years ago. But you can beat the bad luck by quickly marking an imaginary “X” in the air with a finger, right? I still see some people do that imaginary “X” in broad daylight.
Finally, from my softball days, I never once stepped on a foul line when taking the field between innings. I don’t know who it was, but someone who was a much better player than I was said it was bad luck to step on the freshly limed foul line. I skipped right over that line every time. Yet, I’m certain it never won or lost a game for our team.
My grandsons will wrestle for an individual state championship in their weight classes. If I’m in good health, I plan to be there to see them wrestle. For you see, superstitions don’t have a place in our lives. God does. Superstitions are nothing more than idolatry, one of the very things he warns us about in his word. In 1 Timothy 4:7, the Apostle Paul wrote, “But refuse profane and old wives’ fables, and exercise thyself rather unto godliness.”
I will continue to pray for others and for more godliness in this world we are currently living in. I hope you do, too.