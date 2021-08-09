In my high school days, history did not tickle my curiosity as much as it does today. In fact, not until I was a few years into the newspaper business did I begin to think I’d missed out on part of my life by not giving a hoot about the historical aspects of things.
Quite often I watch historical shows on television. It’s my way of catching up, I suppose. One such program is “The Food That Built America,” and I am amazed at the historical aspects of so many companies that are portrayed.
For example, Clarence Birdseye dropped out of college and eventually patented quick freezing techniques that changed the playing field in product sales from a local sales level to national sales. Food could be shipped all over the country and remain fresh in its frozen state. His company, General Seafood Co., and Birdseye’s freezing machinery patents were purchased by Marjorie Merriweather Post of the Possum Company for a cool $22 million, or more than $300 million in today’s dollars. The company later changed its name to General Foods Corporation. Birdseye proved he didn’t need a college education to succeed, and he designed a process that has benefited us all. He continued to work and help the company succeed.
Maybe the most interesting story was that of Colonel Harlan Sanders, the king of Kentucky Friend Chicken. Sanders operated a Shell service station. Not far from him was his competition, a Standard Oil service station, owned by a man named Matt Stewart. Apparently Stewart decided to paint over Sanders’ advertising sign more than once. This story was interesting enough I decided to do a little more research than what was provided by the TV program.
Sanders and two other men with him caught Stewart in the act of painting over Sanders’ sign.
There was a shootout. Sanders, who didn’t have a weapon with him, picked up one from a man Stewart had killed and shot Stewart in self-defense. Stewart was only injured in the melee.
According to a 2014 article on Gizmodo.com by Matt Novak, all the survivors were arrested. Sanders and the other man, named H.D. Shelburne, were exonerated at trial while Stewart was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Stewart was killed two years later by a deputy sheriff.
According to biograph.com, Sanders’ service station in Kentucky also served food. Sanders moved his food business into a restaurant where he highlighted his fried chicken. He later began to franchise his chicken operation.
Sanders wasn’t actually a Colonel but was given the honor by Kentucky Gov. Ruby Laffon in 1935. He began taking advantage of that title in 1949 and his company became the largest fried chicken chain in the world.
Besides operating service stations, a restaurant, and lying about his age to enter military service, Sanders also — according to History.com — was a farmhand, a streetcar conductor, a steamboat ferry operator and a railroad employee. He studied law by mail and practiced in Justice of the Peace courts. He also had a hand in life insurance and tire sales.
The common character trait of Sanders and Birdseye was something that doesn’t exist as often in today’s world. Both believed in a strong work ethic and both worked hard at varied jobs in order to succeed.
In a sense, a second trait they shared included their imagination, a means to invent in their chosen fields of interest.