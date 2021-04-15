Unlike the federal government, the state of North Carolina must have a balanced budget That’s why legislators spend a lot of time in Raleigh, in addition to passing laws, there is quite a lot of discussion about the state budget.
As most of you who follow with interest the politics of this great state know, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the state budget two years ago and thus the state was forced to operate on its previous balanced budget. Sadly, the veto override was about one vote shy, and some of our own elected representatives in Pitt County who could have made the difference, didn’t have the wherewithal to do so. It cost funding at the new Brody School of Medicine and a chunk of change for the Town of Ayden in its effort to fund a food processing center, among other things. Thus, the budget was about politics, not about helping people, and that’s the sad state we find ourselves in today.
Many moons ago, even when Democrats and Republicans didn’t always agree, they managed to put down the heavy artillery long enough to put the good of the state and her people above petty politics. Not so anymore. Ever since Democrats — who governed this state the better part of 100 years — lost their foothold in the North Carolina legislature, there’s been a hateful fight in the General Assembly. Blame whichever party you wish to, but it boils down to a group of men and women who are failing every day to compromise for the good of the state.
The upcoming budget, I fear, will be no different. Cooper has submitted a budget that will obviously get taken apart by the more conservative legislators who dominate Raleigh.
Already there is talk from the John Locke Foundation, a conservative think tank, that essentially says Cooper’s budget is nothing more than a political document that rewards partisan interests.
Joseph Coletti, a Locke senior fellow in fiscal studies, points out that the governor desires to spend $2.8 billion more in the 2021-22 state budget that was budgeted last year — an 11.6 percent increase. Coletti points out some very telling statistics, “That is 9.3 percent ($2.2 billion) more than the rate of inflation and population growth for the year. It is also 4.9 percent ($1.2 billion) more than the level needed to place state appropriations back on the path state government faced before Gov. Cooper stalled spending increases with his budget vetoes two years ago.”
Of course, there is more in Cooper’s budget, including his continual effort to expand Medicaid in the state, something Republicans have slapped down repeatedly. Why? There is no guarantee the federal government won’t dump all Medicaid funding on the state at some point in the future.
Of course, others will argue the money is “free” from the federal government and other states are getting it, as if that’s a reason for North Carolina to take federal money for expansion.
Interestingly, the governor’s State Budget Director Charles Perusse likened the budget process to the first inning of a nine-inning baseball game when it was rolled out several weeks ago. Obviously, the Republicans can’t no-hit the Democrats because they lack a veto-proof majority, but you can bet the nine-inning affair just might go into extra innings with another Cooper veto. Even though the Raleigh News & Observer reported that the two sides talk of compromise, don’t count on it. And, I hope I’m wrong.
In addition to Cooper’s pet Medicaid expansion, he also wants to give teachers a whopping 10 percent raise over two years, according to the N&O, and add to that a $2,000 bonus for teachers, principals, university and community college employees, initially, and another $1,000 next year. The governor’s budget also calls for a 7.5 percent raise for public school central offices and among noncertified staff over two years.
Cooper was quoted in the N&O, “If the budget is not right for North Carolina, I won’t sign it and may veto it,” saying it “won’t be dependent on any one issue.”
It’s not the first time Cooper has issued a veto threat early on in the legislation process only to later actually carry out the threat. Why should we expect 2021 to be any different?