I thought the toilet paper “crisis” was humorous, but I think the hoarding of gasoline of late “takes the cake,” as my Mom used to say.
I understand that gasoline is important — more important to our economy and society than the climate hoaxers want to admit — but it isn’t so important that people need to use every container imaginable to make sure they get enough, or get into fights at the pumps. Nor is it so important that a single vehicle sould block an entire lane of Greenville Boulevard traffic to make a right turn into a gasoline station where cars were lined up into the street.
In fact, I’d be ashamed to load up unnecessarily on gasoline while others — especially those with jobs — had to do without. To get into a fight like the one that occurred at a Knightdale gas station would simply be embarrassing. But, the “Most Selfish” award has to go to the person making the right turn that caused traffic to back up in a busy lane in Greenville.
Fortunately, most of my doctor’s appointments and other necessary commitments have been met, so my calendar is nearly clear for the rest of the month. Although I had a family event to attend in Greenville on Saturday, I have limited my travels. I have witnessed the long lines at gas stations during two necessary trips to Greenville but decided to conserve my gasoline, allowing others with more of a need than I to get filled up. I hope others are doing the same, especially those that don’t work. I am determined to get by until the gasoline supply is back on schedule.
Now, if you think I’m sitting on a lot of gasoline, I’m not. I have less than three quarters of a tank in two pickup trucks collectively, while about four containers (about 15 gallons) are completely empty. I used those containers for gasoline to feed to my mowers and tractors My tractors are mostly empty while my mower has less than five gallons. I don’t have an abundance of gasoline but I hope to make what I do have last through Friday or maybe into early next week.
Inverse.com tells us that the “gas shortage” of this past week wasn’t because there wasn’t any gasoline available, despite the fact the Colonial Pipeline was interrupted by a hacker. Fernando Valle, an energy analyst with Bloomberg Intelligences, told the website that there is plenty of global supplies of gasoline. The website noted that panic buying pushed purchasing levels way above normal, putting a temporary strain on the supply system.
Valle noted, “There is typically a seasonal build-up of inventories ahead of the busier summer driving season. Inventories in the East Coast were relatively high, with over 20 days of typical demand.” Thus, the Inverse article surmised that had the pipeline not been down, the panic buying would have caused gasoline pump outages.
The experts believe the present “crisis” will be short-lived, and that’s something I am banking on as I wait out the situation. I hope others will begin to see stable supplies and stop the panic buying.
Let’s get back to the toilet paper “shortage” during COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Patience was a virtue then, and should be now as it relates to gasoline. Unnecessary panic buying cleared shelves of product and the result was hoarding and an increase in prices. The same has happened with gasoline. It is a product that was already rising in prices and because of the panic buying, the prices are even higher at the pumps. Will those prices go back down? I hope so, but I won’t count on it.
What does all this prove? I believe it proves that buyer panic will lead to adverse outcomes and that not a single product we use is safe from excessive panic reaction and hoarding.