I will pose a question for this week’s column with no idea how it should be answered: How do we deal with the seemingly prevalent desire to not work?
That desire seems to be omnipresent among our people today.
It seems obvious to me that we have people who are not concerned about working. We blame it on the fact the unemployed are able to draw a normal pittance from unemployment insurance and then an added $300 on top of that from the federal government from its COVID treasure chest.
The conclusion, of course, is that this amount of money per week is keeping the unemployed at home and in many cases could very well be more money than if they actually went back to work.
Does this inactivity in the workforce become an ingrained part of our society?
Go most anywhere in Greene and Pitt counties and you will find notices seeking workers. It is obvious that many local area restaurants are short-staffed.
With family in town over the weekend, I went to three restaurants. One restaurant had a sign asking customers to please be patient with their staff. I didn’t ask why the sign was there but apparently they did not have enough employees to provide expected customer service. In fact, I wound up leaving the restaurant because one customer was having a tiff with the hostess about seating.
On the other hand, I happened to be at a more upscale restaurant in one of our local towns over the weekend and found the service to be excellent. The restaurant seemed to have a great staff that worked feverishly to keep their customers happy. The menu was pricey but the food was well worth the money.
So, I wondered if the reason this particular restaurant seemed to have a full and competent staff was because the tips might be greater for the wait staff? Or maybe the management there is better as well?
After leaving the first restaurant I mentioned, I didn’t have to go too far to find a restaurant that had plenty of seating. In fact, it was a large restaurant with a parking lot that was almost full of vehicles. The restaurant also was full.
This restaurant didn’t seem to have a seating issue or a wait staff shortage. Our server was quite attentive to our table and the food came out reasonably fast. The food wasn’t pricey, so my thought that large tips might be an incentive to attract wait staff might not have any merit at all. Maybe the management is better there as well?
What is certain is that many businesses today have job openings and are looking for competent help. Where are the workers? Where is that innate desire to work to earn a living? Did COVID-19 kill that desire as well?
While growing up on the farm I don’t recall my mother or father telling me I had to get a job. It was assumed. Once we left the confines of our parents’ home, our first goal in life was to get a job. I wanted to earn my own living. I didn’t expect my parents or the government to support me.
I am not trying to belittle anyone who needs unemployment. It’s there for a purpose and I am appreciative that it is available for those who need it. But if anyone believes that unemployment is a long-term solution for them or their family, then they are on the wrong track.
Handing out a federal government subsidy to add onto those benefits is only causing beneficiaries to lean more and more on government aid and it proliferates the desire to not work.
All of us know how hard it is to go back to work after a vacation. Can you imagine being on long-term unemployment for weeks and then someone suggests you go back to work?
I don’t know how we deal with a desire not to work. That desire must be a personal inward character trait. It’s not something that can be fully mandated. People have to want to work.
I remain optimistic that we will see that desire again in our economy, and soon.
In the meantime, I’m going to my shop and work on finishing door framing. Wish me luck!