COVID-19 has really messed with our patience, our minds, and for many, our physical beings. It has brought out the best in some of our leaders across the country, and especially in this state, and the worst out of them as well. Case in point, the governor’s continued curfew, which makes absolutely no sense at all to me.
The governor’s continued effort to keep the approximately 4.5 million trucks, 3.5 million automobiles, 195,000 motorcycles and 32,525 buses, according to Statista.com, not to mention its 10 million-plus people at home, is a farce. Simply look around you every day when you go to any big box stores to buy your needs. Traffic in Greenville, for example, remains a nightmare in the morning and afternoons when people go to and come home from work.
But enough of what I think has been the worst in this state. Let’s talk about the good that is going on. I especially want to hone in on some health care professionals in Pitt County, but before I do, we all know that whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine has been an ongoing debate from the moment it was announced that work was starting on developing a vaccine.
There are those who feel strongly that the vaccine hasn’t gone through the same scrutiny as other vaccines. There are those on the other side of the spectrum who are scared and simply want a vaccine they believe will keep them COVID-free.
Personally, I have had the same debate in my own mind. I have gone from one extreme to the other in my thought process. What has really troubled me is the fact Congress has granted so many waivers of liability to the medical field that it makes one wonder whether all of us will be treated with caution.
I finally came to my own conclusion. And, all of you who read this should come to your own conclusion. I am not suggesting or recommending what you do. We all have decisions to make in life, and what’s so beautiful about our country, is that we are free to make it.
I won’t go into detail about my health issues. But, I have them. My most basic concern is that I had pneumonia several years ago that really aggravated me for a couple of months. After that bout, I started getting the annual flu shot and the pneumonia shot. I have been a smoker and my lungs are suspect. With all that in mind, I decided to take the shot. It was my decision.
I wound up on two wait lists, one that I signed up for through the Pitt County Health Department, and a second one at Vidant Health. Duke Hospital, where I have been a patient in the past, also alerted me to places in the Raleigh-Durham area. I passed those up to stay local.
One early morning I received a call from phone number that I recognized as a county government number. I don’t usually answer unidentified calls, but I decided this one might be the COVID call. It was. I answered several questions and was given a date and time to go to the Greenville Convention Center to get the shot.
My wife and I drove to the convention center. At our first stop in the parking lot, our temperature was checked. We were given a sticker to prove that we didn’t have a fever. We were directed into another parking area where we parked and walked to the center.
Inside we were greeted by friendly workers at every step of the way. Social distancing and masks were in place. We moved through the process quickly. We received our shots and were directed to an area where we were required to wait for 15 minutes, just to make sure we had no adverse effects from the shot. Our appointment time was 4 p.m. We left the center at 4:30 p.m. with a second shot appointment. Efficient, quick, and a wonderful experience.
I am not certain who organized the COVID shot site. Apparently both the county health department and Vidant Health were cooperatively involved. Throughout my experience I was met with happy faces, people willing to be helpful and a cheerful air all about. I laud all of those involved with the work at the convention center. They did their work well and should be commented for their great attitudes and professionalism.
I’m still here for this week’s column. My arm was sore for two to three days. I had a few other body aches, but I’m not sure they were attributable to the shot or to just getting old! Otherwise, I did fine with the first dose of the vaccine.
I have always had faith in my Lord and Savior throughout this pandemic. I believe with all my heart that God allows and requires us to make our own decisions in life, based on good information, and prayer. I am thankful to him for the freedom to decide about taking the COVID vaccine. Faith in God, not in man.