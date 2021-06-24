Sometimes days simply do not go as planned. I am sure you readers have figured that out by now. I am also just as certain that all of you have different reactions when things don’t go the way you want them to.
I’ve learned in my old age that I might as well be accepting of what occurs and move on. Those who know me best know I’m generally impatient, especially when I want to get or see certain things done.
Which brings me to Monday a week ago. I mowed grass at home. I noticed the mower deck was scalping in several places, especially around certain dips in my yard. It became so aggravating to me that I raised the deck cutting height an inch and kept cutting. There was some relief but not enough.
It was getting near the end of the day and I’d planned to paint the outside of a new shop door I had installed. I wanted to paint it in the cool of the afternoon. I learned 10 years ago what heat would do to paint drying on a metal door. It would look like alligator skin. I still have some doors I painted to prove it.
Just before I stopped mowing the grass, I noticed that the right tire of the mower looked a little different than the tire on the left. I kept watching it and I could detect that it was slightly out of round.
Both of the tires are located on the zero-turn mower in front and they are easy to see. I stopped the mower, got off and checked the right tire with my hand. Yep! It was going flat. It was really soft. I parked the mower with the decision that I would get the tire off the following morning and get it repaired.
Besides, I had a door to paint. I found some old gray paint that I wanted to use. It was in a quart can. I shook it up well before opening it. Where were my brushes? I looked in 10 different places. No paint brushes.
My son says I am impatient. After the 10th space that I had checked, I had already left my impatience at space number five. I had simply given up on finding a brush at all, which meant that I’d have to make a lengthy trip to a new one.
But, I kept my cool. With my impatience cast aside long before, I started taking whatever would come in stride, thanking God along the way for just giving me the breath of life. Suddenly, I found one brush. That’s right. One! My late afternoon of painting was saved.
I opened the can. The paint brush was nearly the same size of the can opening. It was a little too large, but I was determined to paint with it even if it required some trimming on the sides to make it fit in the can better. I had already taped up the places on the door that needed it, so I proceeded to paint the outside of the door. It looked great.
The next day, I got my wrenches out and took off the mower’s flat front wheel. It had even less air than the day before. While taking it off, a spacer fell out. I looked around to see if anything else fell on the concrete floor but could find nothing.
Off to Ayden I went to get the tire patched. I waited for the repair. I hurried back home and began putting the tire on. As I suspected one spacer was not enough. There should have been a second spacer but if there was, I couldn’t find it.
I was being very patient through all of this. I was not raising my voice at myself. I concluded that it won’t do me any good to chastise myself for losing a spacer. I went to a nearby dealer and bought another.
After putting the tire and spacers back on, I moved the jack from under the mower and put it away.
I saw a large lump of grass that had been lying beside the jack. I was curious because I was still looking for the lost spacer.
I picked up the clump of grass only to find out that there was fishing string wound up around the spacer and it was matted with grass. That’s right, the spacer was there all the time but it looked like a clump of grass and it didn’t make any noise when it fell on the concrete floor. Amazing!
I looked on the bright side of this incident. I now have a spare spacer.
There are always things that come up during a day’s existence that are not like we planned. The best way to deal with it, I believe, is with a smile and if necessary, make a joke out of it.
I mean, heck, the extra spacer I have will save me a trip to the dealer the next time I lose one. That is, if I can find where I put it!