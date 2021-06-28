I am about 250 miles away from three of my grandchildren. They live in western North Carolina.
The two boys are a freshman and a junior respectively in high school. I suppose I should say they are a rising sophomore and a rising senior since they’ve completed their school year. And the young lady in the family hasn’t reached her teens yet. Well, at least in numbers, but maybe in her mind she’s that grown up.
My how time flies! They grow up quickly. It is hard to imagine that the oldest grandson is a year away from college.
For those of you who have grandchildren, I am certain you understand how quickly they mature and fly away from the nest. I thought I did, but now it seems like only yesterday that the oldest was born. I can recall riding him on my tractor and now he’s driving a nice pickup truck.
All three of our grandchildren play sports. Despite the pandemic, we were able to see our granddaughter play some travel softball, once in Greenville for me. My wife was able to travel to South Carolina for a tournament event.
During the past year, technology has become our means of seeing them perform. Caleb, the oldest, played varsity football and wrestled this season. Ian, the youngest grandson, played junior varsity football and he also wrestled.
We saw Ian’s first junior varsity football game. He was the fullback on the team and had an outstanding outing. We learned to watch it via live stream. Our daughter, Karen, sent us the link and I pulled it up on my laptop. It cost us $20 to stream it but it was well worth the price tag just to be able to see our grandson play. We were able to watch most of Caleb’s games via live stream as well.
Ian’s season ended abruptly in the second game and on the first play. He executed a block on the kick receiving team and suffered a broken collar bone. His season was over and it was disappointing to us all. Believe it or not, I ache for my grandchildren just as I did for my own children years ago when they got hurt.
Maddy has continued to play softball on a travel team and we were introduced to Go-Pro filming and Facebook livestream from a number of different ballparks. The game is somewhat hard to follow because there are no announcers to let us know who the players are or what the score might be. I have been tempted at times to keep a scorebook as I once did as a sports reporter. Don’t tell anyone but I actually did keep running stats in Ian’s football game just as I did when I reported on high school football. I couldn’t help myself!
Ian overcame his injury. Both he and Caleb began working out so they could get ready for the wrestling season. I am not very knowledgeable about wrestling but I know it requires quite a lot of discipline to make the weight limit, and a proper diet. Ian wrestled at 152 pounds and Caleb a class above at 160 pounds. I was able to watch a number of their matches after the fact from video posted or texted to me by my daughter.
Both young men had a great wrestling season. Both had double-digit wins against single-digit losses during the regular season. Caleb won the conference tournament in his weight class and their high school team placed third. Both Ian and Caleb were named All-Conference in the South Fork 2A Conference in their respective weight classes.
Both entered the Mid-West Regional for Bandys High School, with Caleb placing fourth and getting a spot in the state tournament held this past weekend. Ian lost in the regionals to a really good wrestler who went on to place second in the state.
Unfortunately, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) apparently did not plan arrangements for live streaming the wrestling event on Saturday. I was disappointed as a grandparent, so my only option was to depend on my daughter to keep me up-to-date and go to the Trackwrestling website in an effort to see the results. Interestingly, my daughter and granddaughter were in Tennessee at a softball tournament. She not only kept me updated about Caleb but provided live video of Maddy and her team.
Caleb performed well. All his hard work this season culminated in a third-place finish in the 160-pound weight class in the state tournament. That’s quite an accomplishment. I’m not the only proud grandfather, either. Ricky Moore is Caleb’s paternal grandfather, and I know he’s as proud of Caleb as any of us are!
There’s nothing like being present but I am thankful there was technology available for me to witness some of my grandchildren’s memories.