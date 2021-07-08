My first memory of my mother’s cooking was her huge cast iron frying pan. It was black and sort of pitted on the outside. On the inside it was dark black and slick. Little did I know then that the oils and frequent cooking made the surface much like the non-stick pans of today. That is, if the frying pan was well taken care of after every meal.
Rust, of course, is a deadly enemy of iron frying pans. So is water, which helps create the rust. Thus, the secret to Mom’s frying pan was to clean it with very little water. Instead, keep it lightly greased and wiped clear of cooking debris. My mother did that over the years. I actually inherited one or two of her frying pans.
I am not a prolific cook but when I do, I use the non-stick pans. They are lighter and some soap and water cleans them up for the next cook quickly. When I grill outside, I use a Weber charcoal grill and a Master Forge three-burner grill. The Weber is a year or two old while the Master Forge, a gas grill, has almost reached its life span.
I use the Weber mostly for hamburgers and hotdogs. I continue to try to get acquainted with the nuances of cooking with charcoal. I am improving and will one day soon try to cook ribs over the fiery red charcoals. Heretofore, I have generally cooked pork and steak on the Master Forge. It heats up quickly and I can control the temperature easily. I especially like putting a rub on ribs, packing them away in aluminum foil and refrigerating them overnight. When I am ready to cook I simply throw them on the grill in the foil and cook on 225-degrees for several hours until done. It will usually be so tender the meat will fall off the bone.
Then Father’s Day came!
My son surprised me by giving me a Blackstone griddle for a Father’s Day present. My daughter kicked in a gift certificate to Lowe’s and suddenly I’m able to buy many of the utensils I need to cook on the griddle — which is nothing more than an iron frying pan that’s several times larger than my mother’s old frying pan. It’s a huge piece of flat steel.
Like most men who don’t read the directions, I decided I’d better read them so I could put this heavy beast together as well as learn how to season the flat top surface. I read it multiple times. And despite it suggesting that it would take two people to put it together, I was able to do it alone one afternoon.
In that same afternoon I turned the LP gas on and fired the griddle up. I seasoned it four or five times, just like the directions said. The next day, I fired up the griddle and again seasoned it, finally getting a nice shiny black surface over most of the flattop. It began to look like the inside of my mother’s frying pan.
On July 4, I prepared a last-minute evening unplanned meal. We had some asparagus in the refrigerator. I diced up a few squash we had on hand, added some carrots and some onions. I started the griddle off on low since it is a lot easier to raise the temperature than lower it. I started the asparagus first because the thick stalks would take time to cook. I added the squash, carrots and onions on another side of the grill. I only had one cover for steaming the veggies, so I alternated it between the two different sides of the griddle, adding some water to create the steam. The veggies were all seasoned with various and sundry ingredients I had on hand.
Once the veggies were nearly complete, I added nine pieces of chicken tenders. The tenders were seasoned with some lemon pepper and some herbs. Once the meat thermometer got to 180 degrees, the chicken was done. Buttered bread was added to the mix and the meal was complete. I had no plans to cook, just a spur-of-the-moment decision. It was a delicious meal.
I have cooked several times on the griddle. I’ve cooked a number of veggies and several different types of meat, including bacon, sausages, hamburger and steaks. I’ve also cooked eggs on the flat top along with buttered bread and pancakes. I have made plenty of mistakes, especially with pancakes and eggs. But, I hope I will learn from them.
Mastering this 30-inch piece of steel will take some time. Cooking on a griddle is different from the charcoal grill or the old gas grill. It takes more patience and there’s more turning of the dishes with the spatula to keep the food from burning. The flattop can also get hot in a hurry and it takes time to cool off. The griddle can cause burns to fingers or hands before you know it, so it is important to keep one’s hands away from it or wear heat-resistant gloves.
Finally, the griddle has to be cleaned up immediately after cooking and before it cools completely. Just like Mom’s old frying pan, the griddle has to be left with a slick black surface so it will be ready for the next cook.
I give thanks to my children for taking me back to my mom’s old frying pan!