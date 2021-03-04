For 40 years, my daily career involved lots of paperwork, typing, computers, cameras and many other sedentary endeavors. Throughout all those years, I piddled around at home with various and sundry carpentry tasks and other outdoor chores. I often thought of what I would do if I lost my real job.
Fortunately, I did not have to find out by losing a job. Instead, I was able to retire and see what life would offer me each day. I always thought I could do most anything and as it turns out, I am learning some new things in life.
I’ve already written about the building my grandson, Noah, and I installed new siding on. My father and I built that as a playhouse for my two children. It was put to good use over the years. The recent siding project also brought with it some creative carpentry because of a damaged window sill. I cut the front edge of the damaged sill off and managed to make a new part. I installed it with very long screws. It looks OK to me. When the weather gets better I will put some filler into the new part to blend it in, then paint.
Paint. I hate painting. But, the siding on the building needs to be painted for longevity reasons so I’ve decided to spray it. That brings about learning how to use a hand sprayer along with taping off the trim and painting it separately. I will have to learn about paint viscosity and how that affects the paint job as well as how to move a paint gun from side to side or up and down — and how to avoid the breezy days.
I have also learned how to build bluebird houses. I managed to build five out of three pieces of lumber. I found plans online and made the birdhouses to measure. I wound up adding a few touches to my pine lumber-made birdhouses just to give them a different touch. I left them unpainted and in their natural state.
All the rain we have experienced has demolished two driveways in my yard. One is worse than the other, but both need to be leveled, packed and rocked. I’ve learned how to measure and determine the tonnage of rock I will need for both driveway projects. I’ve also learned that it is best to use geotextile fabric on the ground to keep the grass out of the rock and to keep the rock from sinking down into the earthy base. Both driveways are in the planning stages and I’ve drawn a plan so that I can articulate an accurate picture to a driveway contractor of what I want accomplished. It will also help me have an idea about costs. Stay tuned.
In addition, I also need a French drain around another building in my yard. The water stands around it after heavy rains and it takes a long time for the earth to dry out. In my research I’ve learned there are a variety of methods employed to solve water issues. In fact, there is more than one way to do a French drain. But, what I’ve learned will enable me to draw up a plan of how I want the drain to be installed and work for me.
In concert with the French drain I’ve also learned quite a bit about how to shoot grades. I don’t have an instrument to shoot a grade right now but I learned how others get decent results by using a level on a string line. I think I would prefer the self-leveling digital instrument, primarily because of its accuracy. Based on my research, I know I want to make sure the grade is correct when installing a French drain and a driveway.
Much of the knowledge I have gained is from research on the internet, and especially by viewing a variety of “How To” YouTube videos. In fact, the videos are so interesting I spend entirely too much time watching them. Hopefully the effort will prove worthwhile in the coming months.
Those of you readying for retirement, or who are already there, I hope you will also learn new things. It keeps the mind busy and even if you never use the knowledge, the excitement of knowing how to do something is almost as good as performing the task.
Well, maybe hands-on will give you more self-satisfaction!