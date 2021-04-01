Let’s talk about the weather.
We have had plenty of rain, something I’ve written about just a few weeks ago. This past weekend and the weekend before we’ve had reports of tornadoes heading our way, and of course, we’ve been concerned. Fortunately, we were spared in our area.
Thirty-seven years ago, however, we were not spared as F4 tornadoes made a pathway through the Southeast, and more particularly, through Greene and Pitt Counties.
I recall that evening — March 28, 1984 — as if it were yesterday. Deaths and property damage prevailed, and various communities set about helping their fellow man the next day remove debris, grieve over death and doing their best to assist a recovery effort.
I don’t recall experiencing very many tornadoes while growing up. My most vivid memory is of a sudden rainstorm that brewed in the southwest sky while I was priming tobacco one summer day.
The dark sky and sudden high winds caused us primers to jump onto two tobacco trucks pulled by mules and hightail it back to the barns where we could find shelter. Too late! We were caught in a driving rain and hailstorm. I recall the rain appeared to be coming directly at us sideways.
By the time we reached the barns, the storm had passed and I was near tears at being beaten so badly by the rain and hail. I later learned a tornado touched down on the next farm over from us, leaving just a little damage in its wake.
It seems that as the years have passed “Tornado Alley,” as it is referred to in the Midwest, has shifted more to the east, sending frequent tornadoes from Mississippi and Alabama into Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. We Bible believers, of course, recognize that Bible prophecy has, in several passages, predicted more frequent calamities and disasters as time passes. I am a believer!
Thirty-seven years ago, I was sitting on the floor in the living room watching television. I had gotten two children, ages 6 and 3 into bed. They were fast asleep. My wife was at Pitt Community College. Around 8:30 I heard the car as she drove it under our carport. She was home early. Suddenly, the lights blinked off and then on again, quickly. She came inside, noting that the instructor allowed the class to go home early because of the weather. The lights blinked off again, this time for the rest of the evening.
The weather had been weird feeling all afternoon. Sticky hot and balmy. When the electricity was lost, my reporter’s brain kicked into gear. I just knew something, somewhere was wrong. With the electricity off we went to bed early. I couldn’t sleep. I had the itch to get outside. I did.
Rather than traveling to Ayden where I had planned to go, I decided to go to Hanrahan. There I saw signs had been moved around, apparently by heavy winds. At that point I drove into Grifton.
Most lights were off in Grifton. There were signs there also blown around. I talked to police officer Virgil Malpass, who informed me then that “… Ayden was messed up” by a tornado. He said that no one was being allowed into Ayden. After talking to him for a while, I temporarily disposed of my reporter’s hat until early the next morning.
A man died of a heart attack I learned and another man was crushed by a tree that fell on his car. I saw pine trees in “The Pines” in Ayden that were lying on roofs and in yards. They were broken off like toothpicks.
Bob Murphrey, the Ayden-Grifton High School basketball coach, was home and heard what he thought sounded like a freight train. He got his family inside a bathroom. He said he could hear the pine trees hitting the roof of the home.
Curtis McLawhorn’s home on Jolly Road was nearly totally destroyed, but he and his family made it out unscathed. The Farmer Funeral Home was demolished, caskets still sitting on the floor of the building. Ayden’s Town Hall probably still has the stress cracks in its cement block walls from the force of the storm.
The storm did similar damage as it cut a swarth through Greene County and into Pitt County near the bridge at Scuffleton. In reality, several tornadoes came through the area that evening. It wasn’t just one.
Don Sauls wrote a song entitled, “The Tornadoes of 1984,” and performed it with his brother, Dean, and other members of the band, The Silver Wings. Check it out at www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KLKH42G12E. The storms made an impression of nearly everyone.
If there was a bright spot in all of this it was the recovery effort where neighbors and friends were seen helping those in need. As I traveled around as a reporter, it was amazing to see yards full of people lending their time, labor and skills to help those affected by the tornadoes.
Ayden Elementary School was heavily damaged. Students there were able to share the Grifton School facility half days until school took its summer break. Helping others was important then and should be more of a focal point in all our lives today.
As the years have passed local tornado warnings in this area get our attention. We remember the tornadoes of 1984. The event remains real after 37 years. For me, it will be real into eternity.