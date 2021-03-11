On March 7, 2020, I enjoyed a gathering of the Vandiford Family at Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden. It was there we enjoyed a meal together and a brief fellowship with cousins we seldom see.
In fact, we had one cousin and his wonderful bride travel from Arizona to be with us. She had been to Florida on business and met up with her husband in Raleigh at the airport where they rented an automobile for the trip to Pitt County.
Little did any of us know at the time that COVID-19 would, within days, become a festering blister on the world, the country and our own state and county.
The media counted the death and rising case numbers daily without context, leaving fear to reign over many as some governors shut down their states while others gained the wrath of a vicious media and politicians, all intent upon using a virus for political gain.
In a country where freedom is a hallmark of its founding, citizens were mandated to wear masks, to stay at home and given a curfew. We saw small mom-and-pop businesses shut down by executive order while big box stores were brimming with customers daily. I will leave the hypocrisy of these actions for history to judge.
On that day at Bum’s, COVID-19 was far from my mind. I did not have an inkling of what was to come. I doubt any of us present that day did. We saw high school reunions canceled, fundraising events postponed or outright canceled, festivals shelved and take-out food rather than eating in a restaurant.
We saw a rapid ascent of cases and deaths. Cases continued to rise as testing became more prevalent and deaths continued to rise. Deaths rates began to decline as more testing became available and better treatments were employed. By early May, 2020, the death rate (deaths to cases) — seldom mentioned by the media — began to drop in North Carolina. On May 10, based on information from World-O-Meters.info, the death rate in our state was at 3.91 percent. It has steadily declined — even as cases began to rise again in latter 2020 and early 2021 — and now stands at 1.32 percent.
In North Carolina, there have been a total of 872,176 cases and 11,502 deaths. Cases to population represents about 8.2 percent.
In recent days, it has been reported that the infection rate in the state has been under 5 percent, the magic number set by the World Health Organization as a goal to reach in order for governments to consider reopening. That bit of information was shared at the John Hopkins Hospital website (https://www.jhsph.edu/covid-19/articles/covid-19-testing-understanding-the-percent-positive.html) in an article written by David Dowdy and Gypsyamber D’Souza, dated Aug. 10, 2020. If the rate remains under 5 percent for 14 days, will the governor reopen the state without restrictions?
COVID-19 cannot be minimized. Like a tornado, it has quickly created havoc and death and the added burden of acute sickness. Many of us have had family members infected or we have friends who have been affected by infection or death. It has touched many people in some way.
What burdens me, personally, is how it is affecting our children and grandchildren. To say they have been robbed of a decent education for a year and a half is an understatement. Online education, in most schools, hasn’t been the answer when students are unable to see their instructor in real time steaming and can’t ask questions during the instruction.
That doesn’t count the students who were home for online learning but were not getting it at all because of a lack of internet availability or parents who did not keep them on task.
There are still many unknowns. How will the virus affect those who have been infected and recovered in the future? How is the virus affecting or how will it affect the psyche of our young people who are faced with the stresses and uncertainties it has brought to bear upon them? Only time will tell us.
Today, I suppose, is an anniversary of sorts. It has been about a year since COVID-19 reared its ugly head. Forgive me, but I don’t intend to celebrate it. To me, it has been a lost year. Instead, I will continue to pray for a safe environment for all of us, each and every day.
Another note
I wish my daughter a belated Happy Birthday. She was born on March 8, so her birth was celebrated Monday. She resides across the state and that limits my ability to celebrate with her. She, too, was born on a Wednesday morning. And, as I mentioned about my son’s birth, my boss at the time, J. Russell Wooten, had to make up a newspaper without me.
When Russell hired me in 1971, his first remark to me was, “You can’t get sick on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.” Oh well, my two children simply would not cooperate with that mandate.