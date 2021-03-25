I was in a conversation this past week about state politics, and especially as it relates to taxes. A friend of mine and I were jogging our own memories about how the various political parties garner access to the pocketbooks of taxpayers.
I vividly recall how the lottery was promoted and eventually approved. North Carolinians were told how much money would be allocated by the lottery to public schools. We were told that our citizens were spending their lottery money in South Carolina and Virginia. Yes, surely some were making the trips across state lines to do exactly that. But opponents wanted to know, was the lottery necessary? Most countered the arguments for the lottery with the fact history has shown that in other states’ lottery money didn’t always go where it was intended and that even it if did, state legislatures could use lottery money to fund schools and divert school money to other uses.
After much discourse the state Senate adjourned in 2005 without passing the lottery bill. Then-Democratic Sen. Marc Basnight said the work of his body was done. However, when it became apparent that two Republican senators had other plans and wouldn’t be present, the senator from Dare County called the Senate back into session and a vote was called on the lottery question. The vote was tied until Democratic Lt. Governor Beverly Perdue (president of the Senate) voted to break the tie in favor of passage. The bill became law when it was signed by Gov. Mike Easley.
Sure enough, just four years later Perdue had made it to the governor’s mansion. In a controversial move, Gov. Perdue used about $50 million of lottery proceeds to shore up a budget shortfall created by a downturn in the state’s economy. Just as opponents (mostly Republicans) had predicted, funds for other state purposes were diverted from the lottery.
Figures are available to show how lottery proceeds are broken down. I won’t bore you with them. Various percentages are slated for commission to retailers, payouts, cost of sales, the lottery reserve fund and to education.
According to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) website, “About 30 percent of lottery revenue goes to education. Even if the NC Education lottery gave 100 percent of its revenue to schools, that would only cover about 19 percent of the state’s total budget for K-12 public schools.” The funds to the school system are shelled out to non-instructional support personnel, school construction, pre-kindergarten, local transportation and to need-based scholarships. Per-pupil expenditures, unadjusted for inflation, are $9,478.37 in the 2017-18 year compared to $7,596.15 in the 2005-06 year. That seems to suggest that lottery funding has helped increase funding. However, I am not sure that the per-pupil expenditure alone is a valid way to measure an increase, especially in light of additional students coming into the state’s public schools.
We don’t call the lottery a tax, but in essence it is. It is a tax people who play the lottery are paying when they lose their hard-earned money with a ticket that doesn’t win. Because of the odds, the lottery will always be the winner even though there may be a few lottery players who may stay ahead of the game. Just to note, I’ve never played the North Carolina lottery so it isn’t a tax that I pay.
When Republicans took over both houses of the State Legislature we saw how they viewed taxes. They almost immediately went after lowering of the state income tax from its high point of 7 percent. Of course, many of us in the state thought that was a great gesture. However, the Republicans — remember they opposed the lottery — decided to leave the golden lottery goose alone. Instead, they began raising fees and adding taxable items to sales taxes. For example, most labor charged on services today is now taxed. So even though Republicans have touted how they cut taxes, did they? In reality, they did not. Those fees and additional taxable items under the sales tax law are just that. They are taxes and they were raised to bring in more revenue.
Some will argue that Republicans did the right thing because it spreads the cost of government around to more people. Others will argue that such a system harms those who can least afford to pay: the poor and those on fixed incomes.
It seems that no matter if a politician has a “D” behind his name or an “R,” the route into the taxpayer’s pocketbook is as easy a devising a funding and/or taxing bill. As my dear departed father used to say, “There’s more’n one way to skin a catfish.”