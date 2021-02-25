I remember watching this rounded-face, fair-skinned man, with a stack of paper setting on a table beside him, articulating his political views on television. He would grab a single sheet off the pile, read some of it, chew on it (not literally), and give his opinion of what he read. Oft, you see, that opinion was conservative and sometimes controversial. But, in reality, when one person doesn’t like what another says, is that not the making of a controversy?
I was first introduced to Rush Limbaugh in the early ’90s as he sat at his renowned desk reading and talking. His TV show would last only four years, from 1992 to 1996, but his radio show and influence in American politics would go on until his untimely death last Wednesday. He died from lung cancer, something he had been fighting for the past year.
I’m not sure Limbaugh had any particular impact on me but I did follow him on radio. I didn’t listen to every broadcast but if I happened to be riding around in my truck I would switch over to the broadcast station carrying his three-hour show from noon to mid-afternoon. He was a jokester of sort and loved a laugh, and usually at the expense of those who possessed a 180-degree view from his. He was ridiculed by the left, called names of all sorts, but through it all came out on top in his radio ratings year after year.
I did not always agree with Limbaugh. Sometimes his effort at jokes were, no doubt, hurting to others, yet, as I viewed politics in general, I came to learn that both parties are not kind to one another. Participants in both parties have a unique way of blending a good dose of hypocrisy with most everything they say. I believe Limbaugh had some good conservative values that support a strong Republic.
I read and listen to many political pundits. It is so very easy to see how each pundit puts aside impartiality when it is inconvenient to their overall message. Liberals do it and so do conservatives. Each spins their own take on the issues, and I suppose that is to be expected.
That is why I was used to be shocked when one pundit would accuse another pundit on the other side of the issue of hypocrisy, when in fact, both sides were being hypocritical. I’m shocked no more. I have become used to it.
What I liked about Limbaugh’s show is that he didn’t mince words about his intent. He was on the air to promote conservatism, pure and simple. He succeeded more times than he failed. I also liked the fact that when he had a caller on the phone, he listened without interruption and tried to understand the caller’s message. Even in disagreement, Limbaugh was kind and considerate to the caller. In the broadcast segments that I heard I don’t recall him purposefully cutting off anyone who called in in disagreement. I can’t say that about some other radio talk show hosts.
Limbaugh had tons of listeners. It has been interesting reading various accounts of his audience by so-called news analysts or columnists. iHeart Radio, the company that hired Limbaugh, reported the audience at 43 million in May 2020. Michael M. Grynbaum, in a column published in the New York Times on February 20, wrote, “Mr. Limbaugh almost single-handedly created a right-wing mass-media universe — with its kneejerk hatred of Democrats, mocking nicknames and own-the-libs glee — that allowed him to imprint his grievances and goals on the national debate. About 15 million people a week tuned in for his daily three-hour program. Quite a bit of difference between 43 and 15 million, right? His comments also made me wonder if Mr. Grynbaum has listened to the commentators on all the major news networks like CNN, as they ridicule conservatives with harsh name-calling?
Back as far as 2009, Limbaugh’s audience numbers have been an issue. Media Matters, a liberal group, wrote in an article dated March 9, 2009, “The truth is journalists only have a faint idea of how many people listen to Limbaugh’s program each week. And until reporters can get some independently verifiable information, they shouldn’t pretend hunches represent facts. And they shouldn’t announce Limbaugh’s audience has doubled unless they can prove it.”
No matter the accuracy or inaccuracy of Limbaugh’s audience, there is little doubt he had a major, positive effect on the political efforts of conservatives and the Republican Party, in general. He obviously had a ton of listeners. I’m certain he didn’t mean to do so, but Mr. Grynbaum’s description of “Mr. Limbaugh almost single-handedly created a right-wing mass-media universe …..” was as close as it gets to an admission of the man’s superior accomplishments. History will judge Limbaugh, no doubt.
Just as there will never be another John F. Kennedy — a man whose life was cut short far too soon — there will also never be another Rush Limbaugh. Both, in their own unique way, loved America, and that’s why I respect them.
A quick mention:
My son, Paul, was born on this day — Feb. 25 — 40 years ago. Happy Birthday, son. You were one of my miracles. I still recall that Wednesday morning trek to the hospital for your birth. My employer, J. Russell Wooten, wasn’t amused that he had to make up a newspaper that day without me!