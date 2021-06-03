Does anyone besides me ever think about the detours we have individually taken in our lives? Do you wonder, like I do, about what could have been or what would have been had we stayed on our original track?
This past Memorial Day brought me back to that type of thinking. As you know Memorial Day honors those who gave their all to protect our freedoms. They were the soldiers who died in uniform. They were the ones who gave their lives to allow you and me a comfortable and free life.
My father and his three brothers all served in the military. That gave me a direction in life, from the standpoint that military service was always a goal of mine. I saw one of my cousins serve in the military police during peacetime and I’d given much thought to making that same commitment. So much so, in fact, that one of my classmates and I decided early in our senior year to enlist in the Army under an early-entry program during our last few months of high school.
However, God had another plan for me.
I became seriously ill one day and late one evening my father took me to Dr. Elliott Dixon’s office in Ayden. It was after hours and my first visit to Dr. Dixon, who became my much-respected doctor. I was diagnosed with a blood clot in one of my legs. I spent the next 10 days in the hospital. Long story short, after discussing my Army plans with my doctor, he quickly changed any thought of a military experience.
My dad offered me a crop (tobacco and corn) or a chance at a college education. I couldn’t see myself struggling on a farm as my parents had for so many years — nearly 20 years at that point in their lives. My mother also worked full time off the farm. My father did seasonal work off the farm. I quickly opted for a two-year degree in accounting and began work at a farm supply store after graduation.
Over the years I have wondered what my life would have been like had I been able to enter the military in 1965. It was a tumultuous time in the country. The Vietnam War made it that way as did those who railed against the war. I saw many of my friends ship out to Fort Bragg and to many other military installations to serve their country. A lot of them got the call to Vietnam. I recall feeling a little envious of their service. Yet, the calamity of war struck home when a couple of our local soldiers were killed and another came home seriously maimed. The reality of the experience was sobering. War wasn’t glamorous.
Would serving my country have changed me? Would the military experience have taught me much more than two years of college? Would I have been a different person and led a much different life? Those questions have no answers and I suppose they come up because I miss not serving like my father and his brothers did.
After four years in the farm supply business as an accountant/bookkeeper, I detoured again in life when I decided to accept an offer and enter the newspaper business. I’d never planned to be a reporter/editor/publisher. I’d written sports in high school and did it part-time after I graduated college. But actually working daily in a newspaper was far, far from my mind. I liked numbers.
The offer came because the publisher, Russell Wooten, needed a writer and a bookkeeper. He thought I fit the bill. I wasn’t so sure. It took me a year before I decided to accept the career change and only after I’d kept the paper’s books for a year and saw that the business could afford to pay me the offered salary. I suppose the rest is history.
Like all of life, there aren’t any do-overs. We have one life to live and we cannot go back and change things. We can change our inner being for the better by developing a true love for our fellow man but we cannot hit reverse on a remote and replay our life. We can, however, think about it then make the best of the rest of our future.
My detours are what made my life what it is today. No regrets. Just wonderment about what would or could have been.
My father went through Normandy after the bloodiest of the battles had been fought. He caught the tail end of the Battle of the Bulge after the bloodiest of the battles had been fought. He was fortunate. I have often wondered over the years what would have happened had my dad lost his life in that war instead of living to age 79?
I wonder. I just can’t help it.