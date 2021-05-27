Let’s start this column with a joyful event.
A wedding celebration
On a happy note this week, I congratulate two friends, M.C. “Bear” and Sarah Baldree, on their upcoming 70th wedding anniversary. Bear and Sarah are a unique couple in today’s society. Not many marriages today last 50 years. Most don’t last 30 years, so 70 years of wedded bliss is something to be proud of. It is a great testimony to a couple who learned to compromise and to love and care for one another.
I am so appreciative for what Bear and Sarah mean to me, and especially to the Ayden community.
Both love East Carolina University. Their age and health do not stop the lovebirds from attending ECU baseball games together as well as other ECU sporting events.
I recently saw a picture of them on social media where both were enjoying a daytime baseball game at the Clark-LeClair Stadium. The couple did not miss a single home Pirate baseball game this season.
According to what I’ve been able to learn, Bear and Sarah met while both were attending East Carolina Teachers College. They commuted to classes together with Sarah’s best friend, Cora Pauline Moore Lee. Sarah was living with her aunt, Mrs. Max McGlohon in Ayden.
The story goes that Bear proposed to Sarah behind the Winterville Sandwich Shop and they were married in Farmville on May 29, 1951, at the home of Fred and Myrtle Moore. The Moores were Bear’s uncle and aunt.
The Baldrees will celebrate their milestone with their children on June 5 since Memorial Day falls on the weekend of their celebratory date.
Congratulations, Bear and Sarah! There are a lot of folks around this area who love you both!
A sorrowful time
There is more sadness this week. Deaths of friends that not only have had an effect on me but many others as well. As I mulled this over in my mind I believe it is obvious that many in and around my age group are departing the fleshly world for life in the Great Beyond so much more frequently that it may turn this column into something it’s not meant to be.
I have written about the deaths of friends for years but I now conclude that I will not do so in the future. Instead, I will write letters to the families and hope that, in some small way, that will ease the pain and offer some beautiful memories of their beloved. This week’s column will be the last of my public comments about friends gone on to a better life.
Roger Paul
On May 10, former Ayden Police Chief Roger Paul, age 71, passed away after a courageous battle against cancer and diabetes. Paul, who came from the Jacksonville Police Department, served Ayden about five years. He later served as police chief in Oxford, N.C., and Warrenton, Virginia, before eventually serving as captain with the FBI Police in Quantico, Virginia.
He later retired and moved with his wife, Anita, to Florida.
Chief Paul was the consummate professional police officer and set high standards at the Ayden Police Department. His integrity was unquestioned.
Paul was a strong leader of men, not a driver. But I will always remember his dry wit. His humor was timeless and even if you were on the end of his biting sarcasm it would bring a smile to your face.
Cindy Venters
Cindy Venters, age 65, left her family and the Ayden community on May 14.
Cindy was obviously one of God’s angels. If you were around her, it didn’t take long to notice her quiet kindness.
As secretary for 45 years to attorney DeLyle Evans, I had an opportunity to interact with her on many occasions. Sometimes it was a phone call about an administrator’s or executor’s notice. Or maybe it was a time when she notarized a document for me as she adroitly handled her secretarial duties in DeLyle’s office.
Cindy was a breath of fresh air every day to all of us who had business at the lawyer’s office. She was one of God’s servants on Earth without a doubt.
Max Butts
Max Butts passed away on May 19. He was 84.
I will always remember how well Max treated me when I went to work, fresh out of college, in the farm supply business. That’s right. I had another brief career before my newspaper career.
I left Wayne Technical Institute with a two-year degree in accounting and in the farm supply business I received my first real education about business and people.
Max Butts was there to help me through the trying times, always with straight talk, a smile and a kind heart. His honesty and integrity always stood out to me, and he always wanted to “treat people right.”
Max and I also played on different softball teams. We played games on Monday and Thursday nights and replayed them the next day at the office, right on down to the arguments over controversial plays.
I had great respect for him, and remain appreciative of how he helped a young boy grow into adulthood. Max left the farm supply business and finished his career with Farm Credit Service in Greenville and also worked in the Pitt County Tax Office.
Even though we followed different paths in life and didn’t see one another as often as we once did, it never dimmed our respect and friendship with one another.
RIP, my friends. My condolences to each of the families.