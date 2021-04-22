Has God’s church become selfish? Has it become about me, myself, and I? Have we forgotten what Jesus said: “Go into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. Heal the sick, raise the dead, cast out devils and heal the broken-hearted.”
What has happened? The church has lost its zeal and the fear of the Lord. Is there anyone out there that really means business?
Time is up for trying to do our own will. It is not about us, but everything is about the Lord.
It is time to obey the God of the Bible. The devil is about to take over this world while we are trying to satisfy ourselves. Aren’t you tired of the way the world is? Aren’t you tired of people dying all around you?
I know, it’s not your problem until it happens to you. Then we want to cry out to the Lord, to ask, “Why has this happened?” We have to be willing to suffer for Christ sake. Only then can the Lord transform our lives.
He has something great in store for us, but it’s not our will but his will be done. The Bible declares: “Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises; that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust. And beside this, giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue, and to virtue knowledge, and to knowledge temperance, and to temperance patience and to patience godliness, and to godliness brotherly kindness; and to brotherly kindness charity. For if these things be in you, and abound, they make you that ye shall neither be barren, nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ. But he that lacketh these things is blind, and cannot see afar off, and have forgotten that he was purged from his old sins. Wherefore the rather, brethren, give diligence to make your calling and election sure: for if ye do these things, ye shall never fall: For so an entrance shall be ministered unto you abundantly into the everlasting Kingdom of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.” 2 Peter 1:4-11.
God bless!