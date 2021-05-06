Jesus in his ministry, went about doing good. Not only one time but every day of his life.
There are so many things we could do to show the love of God. Some things spiritual, some things natural. As Christians, we can do something.
Now I know I have written about this before but there’s always more.
Every day, people are suffering in some form or fashion and as sons and daughters of God it is our job to bring healing to their suffering.
Someone may say, “I can barely help myself.” That’s the problem; you are trying to do things yourself. Why don’t you let go and let God? With men things can be impossible, but with God all things are possible.
When we become sincere about doing good every day, the Lord will make a way out of no way for us to do so. It does not have to be anyone that we know. Everybody watches the news. Pray for someone that needs help that you saw on the news.
When you go out to eat, pay for someone else’s food. For a family that’s struggling, why can’t we pay for their children’s school clothes?
A lot of people are looking at what they will have to give up. Don’t look at that. The Lord will bless us greatly here on Earth and in the life to come we will receive the greater blessing.
Let’s get started and make God smile. The Bible declares: “Blessed is he that considereth the poor; the Lord will deliver him in time of trouble. The Lord will preserve him and keep him alive; and he shall be blessed upon the Earth; and thou will not deliver him unto the will of his enemies. The Lord will strengthen him upon the bed of languishing; thou will make all his bed in his sickness.” Psalm 41:1-3
God bless!