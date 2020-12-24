This is one of the most controversial topics taught out of the Bible, and yet it is spoken of all over the Bible.
Praying in the spirit (praying in tongues) is something every born-again, spirit-filled believer should be doing every day. Before I tell you why we should be praying this way, let me tell you why most Christians are not.
First, there are religious Christians who don’t have the Holy Spirit.Therefore they don’t believe in praying in tongues. Then there are those that teach a false doctrine — that if there is no interpreter, they are not to speak in tongues in the church.
That is not what the Bible says. The Bible declares: But if there be no interpreter, let him keep silence in the church, and let him speak to himself, and to God — 1st Corinthians 14:28. Now if that means you are not supposed to speak in tongues at all, how can you speak to yourself and unto God? The scripture is actually saying if there be no interpreter, speak to yourself at a low volume so no one else can hear you, and speak to God.
It Is very important that we pray in tongues (in the spirit) as much as we can, because the devil cannot understand us when we do.When we pray in our own language, the devil understands us, and stops at nothing to hinder it.
Lastly, we pray in tongues to build up our spirit. In doing so, we become stronger in the Lord, and the Holy Spirit will manifest himself to us in many ways.
So ask the Lord to fill you with the Holy Spirit and you will speak in tongues.
In honor of the birth of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ, I want to wish everyone in eastern North Carolina a Merry Christmas, and a happy New Year. Next week, another mystery. God bless!