My heart truly goes out to the people of the world, as I don’t want anyone to miss heaven.
There are people that have been in church for 30 to 40 years and don’t have a clue who Jesus is. Salvation means giving up your sin and letting the blood of Jesus wash you clean, being filled with the Holy Spirit and taking up your cross and follow him.
The Bible says that in the last days there will be a great falling away from the church. Some people will backslide from salvation and leave the church. Some will stay in the church in a backslidden state, living a double standard. If the Lord would open up our eyes and understanding to see the plan of the devil in our lives, some of us would have a heart attack.
My friends, the signs are all around us. Jesus is soon to come. It is time for us to wake up out of our sleep.
A lot of churches have leaders that are leading their flocks and it’s like the blind leading the blind, so they all fall into a ditch.
It’s simple: some church leaders don’t preach the whole truth of the Bible. They don’t want to offend anyone. If you don’t want to obey God, get out of the way and let somebody else do it. Hell is about to burst with lost souls!
Jesus oftentimes visits churches with tears in his eyes seeing and hearing what’s going on. Remember that over 2,000 years ago Jesus went into the temple and began to whip the evil men for all the evil things they brought into the church. Guess what? He’s doing the very same thing today.
What if Jesus allowed some church leaders to go to hell to see all the lost souls they are responsible for? We don’t want blood on our hands.
We must teach the church to repent and come out from the world and be separate. It’s too late for us to scream and cry after the rapture has taken place. Holiness is the only way.
Remember, the signs are all around us. The Bible declares: “So likewise ye, when ye shall see all these things, know that it is near, even at the doors.” Matthew 24:33.
God bless!