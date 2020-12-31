I just wanted to take the time to give my Christian followers something to think about. This message is for struggling Christians, and those that don’t even care one way or the other about living in sin.
The enemy has assigned to us — from the first day of our lives — a demonic force to destroy God’s destiny in us.
Understand something: If the devil can’t get his hands on you to hurt or kill you, he will make you do it to yourself.
How many times have you said to yourself, “How did I get into this mess?” Before you know it, it becomes a stronghold.
Once that happens, you can’t help yourself anymore. The devil has a strong grip on you. It is at that point you really need to ask for help. The longer you stay in that situation, the worse you will get. It may even get to the point that if someone tries to help you, you may tell them to mind their own business.
It is at that point when judgment will come.
The Bible declares: “I will behave myself wisely in a perfect way. O when wilt thou come unto me? I will walk within my house with a perfect heart. I will set no wicked thing before mine eyes: I hate the work of them that turn aside; it shall not cleave to me. A froward heart shall depart from me: I will not know a wicked person. Whoso privately slandereth his neighbor, him will I cut off: him that hath a high look, and a proud heart will not I suffer. Mine eyes shall be upon the faithful of the land, that they may dwell with me: he that walketh in a perfect way, he shall serve me. He that worketh deceit shall not dwell within my house: he that telleth lies shall not tarry in my sight. I will early destroy all the wicked of the land; that I may cut off all wicked doers from the city of the Lord.” Psalm 101: 2-8
