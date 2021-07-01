I wish that no one had to die, and end up in eternal darkness the rest of their lives.
No sin or abomination can enter into the kingdom of heaven. Despite the bible making this clear, people still choose to reject the lord.
Even church folk will take a chance with their salvation, and live a sinful life. Let me tell you something. Have you forgotten that the Lord sees and hears everything we say and do? He also knows every place that we go. The Bible says, “He knows our thoughts afar off.” Psalm 139:2.
So, why does the church live such a shabby, watered-down life? It’s because we have lost the fear — and the respect — of God.
It is written: “I beseech you therefore brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world; but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good and acceptable, and perfect will of God.” Romans 12:1- 2.
The lord is very concerned with our souls. He knows how the devil works, and wishes so bad that we would live holy lives.
God says in his word, “Draw nigh unto me and I will draw nigh unto you.”
He’s even faithful in forgiving us if we will only go to him. Don’t let pride stop you from seeking help from the lord. He’s waiting for us all, with arms opened wide.
So, what are you waiting for? Don’t mess around until it becomes too late. The Bible declares: “Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear; but your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear.” Isaiah 59:1-2.
Let’s all ask the lord for forgiveness right now. Lord, please forgive me for the way I have been living. I give you every wrong thing in my life, that you may make me new. Thank you so much for giving me another chance. I will serve you all the days of my life. Amen.