I wonder how many of our readers know what “essential workers” are?
I sometimes find it amusing to see the debates on social media regarding whose job is more important. They are debates I never comment on but enjoy reading.
In some respects it is comical, but in other ways it is downright foolish to try to establish categories of essentialness, and especially to argue that my job is more important than your job!
The COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head and suddenly we have the Centers for Disease Control, governors and others trying to decide which people are more important. Yes, a doctor is important, but is he more important in one’s life (yes, even during a pandemic) than the banker on the corner who takes care of the money we earn?
Is the nurse more important than the grocery store worker who enables us to keep our cupboards full so we can eat healthy? Is a teacher more important than the school bus driver who gets children to school? Do you see where I am going with this? I believe they are all important to us.
Of course, the CDC has a huge list of essentials. Many are government-related. And, as you’ve probably noticed during the recent pandemic, it was OK for the private sector to lay off workers because government-induced guidelines essentially (a derivative of essential) put them out of business.
But those same government-induced guidelines did not lay off government workers. Apparently most were considered “essential workers,” including those “working” at home checking email but doing very little actual work, all on the taxpayers’ dimes.
The website ncsl.org (National Conference of State Legislatures) reported, “In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, states have engaged in a delicate balancing act of opening their economies while simultaneously protecting public health since the first phase of stay-at-home orders last spring. While many workers have been teleworking and others have lost their jobs, some have been deemed ‘essential’ by states, continuing to show up to work during the different phases of restriction states have implemented. Now, as states begin to decide how to prioritize the COVID-19 vaccine among their residents, the essential worker designation is more relevant than ever in states.”
Following that response by the NCSL, the website listed the states with orders and I was particularly interested in an asterisk beside North Carolina.
The little asterisk denoted the following: “as of May 2020, state is no longer designating businesses as essential.” Did you get that? Our governor decided last May that businesses were no longer essential. Obviously, the big box shopping marts and grocery stores didn’t get the message, but the little guys did and it caused them to lay off workers. Many gyms and bars were hurt by the orders, as were restaurants that had to pare down their seating capacity.
I am certain there are those who would argue with me about the fact that some categories of workers are absolutely essential during a pandemic. Surely, we want to keep our utility grid up and running all over the country, right? We want our dams to operate, right? We have to have food and transportation to get the food to the grocery stores, correct? We need our water wells to work so those workers are essential, don’t we? And, I could go on and on denoting categories and more categories of workers that are essential in making certain our United States of America works to keep all of us safe and sound during a pandemic.
What confuses me, however, is the fact that with all the non-essentials who were asked to stay put at home, endowed with a curfew in the evening, and asked not to come out unless it was absolutely necessary, we had a great many more essential workers at work every day with a huge percentage of them staying perfectly safe from the very virus that all of us were told was too deadly for us to get.
I’m not downplaying COVID-19. Far from it. But for us, as an American people, to start dividing up workers as “essential” or “non-essential” is nothing more than devising more foolish labels for people. It causes divisiveness.
What is the fairness of it? What happened to real leaders who walked at the head of line and with us to the water trough? Americans have a tough time responding to mandates, ridicule, being pushed in a certain direction or simply treated as babies. Americans like fearless leaders who are confident and commanding in presence and are able to inspire us to do what is best for others, for ourselves and for our country.
By the way, I haven’t had any ice cream lately. I wonder if the ice cream manufacturer is essential?