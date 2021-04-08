Churches, may I have your attention please! One of the greatest things in church history is about to happen — a mighty outpouring of God’s spirit for these last days.
Sadly, a large portion of his church is about to miss it.
This is the moment that this generation has been waiting for. We are about to walk every day in the power of God. I’m talking about resurrection power. But if the spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwells in you, “he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his spirit that dwelleth in you.” Ephesians 8:11.
Yes, my friends; we are about to walk in the supernatural, with the power of God. I’m talking about greater power than it was in the Bible days. I said we, but I have been walking in this for over 20 years to some point. It has cost me everything, but it is well worth it to walk with my Lord.
“Then answered Peter and said unto him, ‘Behold, we have forsaken all and followed thee; what shall we have therefore?’ And Jesus said unto them, ‘Verily I say unto you, that ye which have followed me, in the regeneration when the Son of man shall sit in the throne of his glory, ye also shall sit upon 12 thrones, judging the 12 tribes of Israel, and everyone that has forsaken houses, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my name’s sake shall receive an hundred fold and shall inherit Everlasting life.’” Matthew 19:27- 29
Most church folk don’t believe what I’m saying, because they don’t know Jesus nor the word of God.
I’m telling you, there will be nothing that is impossible. Some of us will pray for people who have lost a limb and it will grow out right before our eyes. We will be able to pray for someone that has third-degree burns all over their body, and they will be completely healed.
God will give us the ability to speak to hurricanes or tornadoes and they will be made calm. The lord has so much to give us.
The Bible declares: “The God of our Lord Jesus Christ the father of glory may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him. The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints. And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us — toward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power.” Ephesians 1:17-19. “Which is his body, the fullness of him that filleth all in all.” Ephesians 1:23.
It is time to prepare ourselves, for we will not receive this with sin in our lives. There is a great harvest of souls at stake. God bless!