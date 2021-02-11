This will be the final word on paradise. I don’t know everything about it, but the things that I do know are just too much to tell. My goal is to give you enough information that you won’t be so attached to this wicked world, that you may get to the place where you hate sin.
As I said before, we will eat and drink in paradise. We can go camping, go on a picnic or take a walk on the beach. There are even many places where you can eat.
We can play sports, or watch sports. We could run faster than a speeding bullet. We could even fly like Superman.
Now I know a lot of you don’t believe what I’m telling you. That’s only because you don’t know Jesus. The church has become so faithless and worldly that no sinner wants to live for Christ.
All the supernatural things that the saints do in heaven, we are supposed to be doing now on Earth. Remember the Lord’s prayer? In Earth, as it is in heaven. The church is missing out on so much, because of unbelief.
Don’t you know you can get on a level with God, that if you walked in the hospital full of COVID patients, you could shout: “Get up and be healed in the name of Jesus,” and everybody would walk out of there completely whole.
In paradise there will come a time when you will have to go to a special building and watch the life of Jesus on a gigantic screen. Everyone has to witness how he died for our sins.
Did you know in heaven there is a building that has all types of body parts? There are billions of people on Earth who are missing a body part, or need a kidney or a new heart. Because of unbelief, they will never receive it. A lot of churches don’t believe in healing and speak against it. Healing is real and God has used me to heal a lot of people.
Lastly, you will get to see Jesus and all the other people who are in the Bible that made it to Heaven. There is so much more. You can get to see it all one day. All you have to do is repent of your sins, and make Jesus your savior and lord. Then obey his commandments and be filled with the Holy Spirit, and have a personal relationship with the lord. Remember one thing: God says “Be ye holy, for I am holy.”
If you have any questions about paradise, you may email me. By the help of the Lord, I will be able to answer. Next week we will talk about the holy city. God bless!