I have spoken about heaven once before, but in this series, I will go more in depth. My goal is to bring hope to the sinner man, and to make the church know the only way you can get to heaven is to live holy.
Let me start off by saying heaven is real. It is more real than you could ever imagine. If the church or the sinner man knew how great it is, a whole lot more people would be living their life for Christ.
In this series, I will be speaking about the four major parts of heaven: the outer perimeter, paradise, the holy city and the throne of God.
Let’s talk about the outer perimeter (outer darkness). Outer means outside, from another place. In this case we are talking about heaven.
It is a place basically where the slowful saints are taken. The outer perimeter is not Hell, but is located outside Paradise. It is basically looked after by angels.
When people there reach a certain level with God they will be allowed to enter into paradise. Unfortunately; a lot of preachers, church leaders, and saints are in the outer perimeter of Heaven. People can actually see into Heaven what’s going on, but cannot enter in. It is like a shield that keeps them out.
The Bible declares: “There shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth, when ye shall see Abraham, and Isaac, and Jacob, and all the prophets, in the Kingdom of God, and you yourselves thrust out.” Luke 13:28.
The reason why there is weeping and gnashing of teeth is they are looking into heaven and seeing all the wonderful, great things there and cannot enter in. “And when the king came in to see the guests, he saw there a man which had not on a wedding garment; and he saith unto him, Friend, how camest thou in hither not having a wedding garment? And he was speechless. Then said the king to the servants, bind him hand and foot, and take him away, and cast him into outer darkness( the outer perimeter); there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” Matthew 22: 11- 13.
That person was actually at the wedding in heaven but because he had no wedding garment, he had to go back out to the outer darkness (the outer perimeter of heaven). It is not a place of darkness, but it is more gray like a cloudy day. The light of God that lights up paradise and the holy city barely shines on the outer perimeter. It is like a church parking lot that has pole lights on at night. The light may not cover the whole parking lot, yet it is still the church lot.
If you want to make sure you enter into paradise and the holy city, don’t be slowful and live a holy life. If you have any questions about this subject or heaven you may email me.
Next week we’ll talk about paradise. God bless!