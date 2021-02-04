This week I am presenting to you a little more about paradise — the place where everyone is supposed to arrive when they first get to heaven.
The Kingdom of Heaven is like a square and on the outside of its gates, it is surrounded by paradise (The outer courts of the city). Once you arrive in paradise, you visit the Crystal Lake and the tree of life.
The Crystal Lake flows out of the throne of God, and it has trees on both sides of it. You wash in the Crystal Lake and eat of the trees of life. Every bad memory or evil thought of the Earth is washed away. Also, the trees are for the healing of the nations.
As I said before, paradise is like the suburbs on Earth, only everything is perfect. You see, you smell, you eat, you do activities, you fellowship with each other and you worship God.
We first go to paradise that we may be taught the things of God that we did not learn on Earth. Only then will some of us be able to enter the Holy City and live in our mansions.
We must receive more glory — the light of God. The more you learn from God, and the closer you get to God and the more work you get done for God, the brighter your glory light will shine.
The bible declares: “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your father which is in Heaven.” Matthew 5:16
An example is Moses and the children of Israel. Moses walked in the light of God every day and people in the desert were around him every day. But when Moses went up on the mountain to be with God for so many days, his glory light got super bright, and when he came down from the mountain he had to cover his face with a veil because no one could stand to look at him.
So some peoples’ light is bright enough that they may live in paradise, but must grow before they can leave. Then there are those that live a holy life on Earth, who can live in paradise or go to the holy city where their mansion is. Lastly there are those that walk as Jesus walked and can go anywhere they choose, even going before the throne of God. “Then shall the righteous shine forth as the Sun in the Kingdom of their father, he who has ears to hear, let them hear.” Matthew 13:43
There are so many things to tell about paradise but I will end telling you about the children in paradise. There are so many children there of every nationality on the Earth. A lot of them are there because of death or murder. When a woman has a miscarriage or an abortion, the baby’s spirit leaves its body and is caught by angels and put in a container and taken before the throne of God.
God takes the spirit and transforms it into what looks like a 9-month-old baby. Then he breathes life into the child, and there is a celebration of life. Babies are then taken to paradise to a special place where they are taught by angels. They will grow up there, and are taught the things of God.
When babies’ parents die, and make it to Heaven, they will see their children again.
I was going to conclude paradise this week, but there are just a few more things I want to tell you. Next week: the things that we experience and do in paradise. God bless!