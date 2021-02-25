This is the conclusion of this six-part series, the truth about Heaven. It has been a great privilege to take you on this journey over the last few weeks.
This was just an attempt to enlighten the hearts of believers and non-believers, and to see the reward of serving the true, loving Almighty God with all our hearts. This is only a crumb of all the great things that God has prepared for his children that he loves so dearly.
As I said before; the holy city is so beautiful. Everything and everyone praises the Lord all the time. There’s music and singing and worship all over the place. Even the animals praise the Lord.
Did you know that there is a courtroom in heaven? Through prayer, you can present your case to the Lord God, and it shall be heard, and judged in this courtroom. There are precious stones and jewels everywhere. I sometimes think about how people kill for precious jewels and lie and steal for them on Earth. There are diamonds everywhere in heaven.
Some of the saints’ mansions are built partially out of diamonds because they served the Lord so well on Earth. The streets in heaven are made of pure gold. Some mansions have treasure chests in them, full of precious stones and jewels. It is written: “Jesus said unto him, ‘If thou wilt be perfect, go and sell that thou hast and give to the poor and thou shalt have treasure in Heaven and come and follow me.’” Matthew 19:21
At the throne of God, there is worship going on 24/7. There are angels that guard the throne of God all the time. The throne is so glorious and magnificent. It is overshadowed by God’s glory.
There is also thunder and lightning and a giant rainbow arched overand around the throne of God. The saints are prepared and they go before the throne of God to worship and praise him. He is so worthy to be praised.
There is so much more to see that I don’t even have a clue about. The Bible declares: “But it is written, eye has not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him. But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God.” 1st Corinthians 2:9-10.
I love you so much! God bless!