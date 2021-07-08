Does God have a plan?

Yes, he does, is the correct answer but it doesn’t always seem so. Sometimes understanding God’s plan is hard — even confusing.

The Bible says in Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you … plans to give you hope and a future.”

Here we read in God’s word that there is indeed a plan. Who knows the plan? The lord. What do we know of his plan? It is first to prosper us. Prosperity is more than merely financial and material success. Prosperity is also physical well-being and “life success.”

What is life success? Happiness, inner peace, a life well lived.

Second, his plan is not meant or designed to harm us. This doesn’t mean we will never experience hurt or disappointment in this life. This means that God’s plan is rooted in love and designed for our best interest.

Thirdly, he wants us to have hope. What is hope? Hope is trust and expectation. The lord wants us to have trust in him and keep a healthy expectation of his promises. Hope is very closely linked to faith. He wants us to believe in him — believe in his “plan” of goodness for our lives and trust that lastly we have a secured future predestined by an Almighty God.

God’s plan — step by step — may not be clear but he is in full control and if we walk with him, not against him, we will see and experience the fulfillment of the plan.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Lean not on your own understanding but instead acknowledge him in all your ways and He will direct your path…” Proverbs 3:5-6. God bless your pathways. Amen.

Wes Thomas is a member of Spring of Living Water Church in Farmville.