I have written several pieces regarding racism and the effects it has on society and Christianity.
Racism is a sin — always has been and always will be. God doesn’t overlook particular sins because “that’s how I was raised” or “I have been the target/victim now I’m owed the right to be the perpetrator.”
There are church pews full of racist people every Sunday and let me be clear, racism isn’t white/Caucasian versus everybody else.
I have been mistreated and judged by members of other races for being white — for being white and holding a position of leadership. Being mistreated openly in public gave me a better understanding of what African Americans, Hispanics and others have felt.
God tells us to love each other. God tells us to be kind and giving to our neighbors. God tells us that hate is wrong and that a house divided will not stand.
Our country must bridge the gap. We need each other more than we know and yet we are currently more divided than ever. I’m not listing a bunch of scripture in this article that you will read today and not remember tomorrow. I am asking you to be real with yourself. You know — looking in the mirror if you are a racist.
Whoa … that was harsh. Nobody claiming to be redeemed and washed in Christ’s blood would be a racist … right?
Racism stands behind pulpits — black and white — preaching God’s word yet harboring feelings of hate and this must stop! We must forgive each other. We must look at our neighbors as God’s children. We must truly “be about the Father’s business” instead of claiming Christianity and actually living selfish and fruitless lives.
If you struggle with racism — repent and move forward.
I wish in closing, this could have been a happy piece but I’m sick of God’s people mistreating God’s people. Think about — if you are mad — you are probably guilty…
#Peace and love moving forward.