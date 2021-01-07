God gave me a few words of advice to share with each of you regarding the new year:
Many people have been shouting good riddance 2020 and are excited about 2021. Many however, have a false assumption that 2021 will be instantly and miraculously better than ‘20.
I believe in positive thinking and speaking positive words as well. The Bible states in Proverbs 18:21: “Life and death are in the power of the tongue.”
Our words are important. A suggestion for this year — don’t waste your words on those who deserve your silence. Be careful with your words and be careful who you allow to consume your energy.
Back to the false assumption. We as a people, will be disappointed if we believe that 2021 will be completely wonderful and without issues.
Think about Jan. 1. Did the pandemic end? Is everyone happy with American politics? Is the economy as strong as it once was? Is everyone gainfully employed and thriving? Did your Dec. 31 enemies disappear and or become your friends on the first day of 2021?
No, no and no again.
Is everything back to normal? The outlaw Doc Holiday once told the famous lawman Wyatt Earp: “There is no normal life, Wyatt ... it’s just life. Get on with it.”
We cannot sit and wait for life to return to normal — we have to live now. I had some beautiful times and events last year and I know there will be some great things this year as well.
Before you write 2020 off as a terrible year, count your blessings and then enter into ‘21 with gratitude and anticipation. God has great plans for his people.
One more bit of advice: evil has many faces; some of these faces smile at you and pretend to care but are still filled with evil motives.
The Bible states: “Do not repay evil by doing evil yourself ... nor use insult against the one who insulted you ... instead repay those who have been evil to you with a blessing ... God will bless you.” 1 Peter 3:9 (paraphrased by me).
Here is my suggestion for 2021: Live each day for God — Love others deeply. Be sincere. Be kind. And remember, tomorrow is not promised!