I have a handwritten paper pinned to my office wall with the names of people I need to, but cannot seem to forgive. Some of the names have been scratched out over time because I have been able to forgive some and move on but others stay on this list with every passing day, week, month and year. The good thing about the list is I do pray about the names on it daily.
People on this list have hurt me or my family in some way— speaking untrue words about us — scheming on how we could be made to fall, (setting traps) physical attacks, and so on.
Regardless, I am suppose to forgive. Forgiveness is tough … a real challenge in many cases. Stop! You can say amen! The truth is the truth.
Forgiveness seems like we are letting the perpetrator of your hurt off the hook. Who wants the one causing you pain to be let off the hook? No one really. Does the Bible say we must forgive? Yes it does — if we ourselves want forgiveness for our shortcomings.
Where does it say that? Matthew 6:14-15. “For if you forgive other people who sin against you, your Heavenly Father will also forgive you. If you do not forgive others their sins — your Lord and heavenly Father will not forgive your sins."
This is a bit upsetting. I would prefer revenge. I mean some of the people on my list continually sin against me. Some are speaking about me negatively today — telling lies and such. How can I forgive those that continue to cause hurt? Only with God’s help is this possible.
My spirit knows that forgiveness is a must — my flesh however would rather rip them apart. Revenge, revenge, revenge.
Yet, I sin often and need God’s mercy every morning. So for this reason, I pray daily for the ability to forgive. I pray for the desire to forgive. I pray that bitterness and anger would be removed from my heart and that I would begin to see my enemies in a new light.
The process of praying for the desire and ability to forgive often takes a great deal of time. In some cases years have passed before my desire for peace both internally and externally came to fruition.
If you are struggling with the inability to forgive, you are not alone. But — and this is a big but — we have to forgive if we want to experience the forgiveness and blessings of God over our own lives.
Let it go. Let God handle them.