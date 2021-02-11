God has one very clear objective. He wants his creation —all of mankind — to be redeemed and in a real and right relationship with him.
Politics are how man attempts to govern man and in that, many mistakes and failures occur. I know there are many who want to “separate church and state” but why? Why are we attempting to separate God and state, God and country, God and man?
God gave us the Ten Commandments— many of which are still upheld in courts across the land today. He created us in his image. He laid out in scripture, what “right living” looks like and yet He knew we would fail. Knowing that we would often fail, He therefore provided a way of redemption through Christ Jesus.
After all He has done, we somehow have become so prideful and senseless that we want God removed from the world he formed. Utter foolishness!
Christians need to stop focusing so heavily on politics and talk to one another and others about the power of God and the harsh reality of sin. Many Christians are angry, upset, and or worried about our country’s political climate and are becoming consumed by those emotions. Christians, God’s not dead! Common sense seems to be, but not God. God is very much alive and still very much against sin.
Sin is what breaks down and hinders blessings. Sin destroys good plans and sin causes good leadership to go bad. Our country is sin-infested and I would imagine that God is becoming sick of it.
Once again, we should be thankful that He is patient and merciful. Amen. I cannot believe how much credit and faith we humans put in another man’s or woman’s abilities. I do not believe for one moment that a politician has the power or true desire to change anything we currently face.
I will be old fashioned and say, repentance and the seeking of God’s will is the only way America will be restored. We must humble ourselves. We must face the reality that abortion is the killing of human life and is prohibited by God. We must accept that all lives matter, including the unborn. We must accept that God created male and female, and for all the science lovers, biology proves this fact. We must accept that lies can never be truth, no matter how much someone tries.
We must stop being scared that a biblical truth spoke in love may be offensive to a sinner — of course it will be. We must stop all the hate and division and love one another. We must work hard again —our country has too many people with their hands out. No thanks. I will work for mine. God’s word instructs us to work or go hungry. We must as parents remember that church and the teaching of right and wrong begins at an early age and in our living rooms. We must take responsibility for this mess of nastiness our country now wallows in and let our godly anger lead us to act.
Kindness, common sense, love and truth, acknowledgment of sin and repentance with a big dose of hard work will lead to the rebuilding of a unified America. God doesn’t care about American politics. He cares about the souls of his greatest creation. Soul’s right, life’s right. It is time for a great turnaround. Will you lead the way?