Ever felt that you were outnumbered? Ever thought defeat was a sure thing? It’s all right if you have. The children of God thought that too!
Go back and read in your Bible, in the book of Exodus, and pay close attention to the portion of scripture detailing the mass exodus of the Israelites. They were being pursued by an angry army of Egyptians under the poor leadership of an ancient pharaoh, but by all logical reasoning based on training and resources and horses and chariots and weaponry the children of God should have been caught, captured and punished. But not with God.
It may have looked like defeat. They came to the Red Sea blocked by water — sitting ducks they were. Then Moses holds out his staff with trust in God and prays, and God then parts the seas allowing his people to walk across a dry sea bed.
Those nasty enemies didn’t stop their pursuit — no they continued their plans of attack, following the Israelites into the sea. Wow — what a mistake. Just as the whole army entered the seabed the waters closed up on them drowning and killing them all.
If Pharaoh had been wiser he would have called off the attack. But we should all know, the Bible tells us “pride proceeds a great fall ...” His pride and arrogance led him and his men into complete destruction.
Children of God — trust him. He will not allow the enemies of your faith and life to overtake you. It may look at times as if they are about to catch you, but God can split your Red Sea at the perfect time allowing for your get away and then close the waters suddenly removing your enemies from any place of power they may temporarily hold.
Trust. Pray. Watch. And praise him! God bless my brothers and sisters in Christ and may God have mercy on those who come against me. Let your enemies recognize too late that they have taken on a power greater than they can handle.